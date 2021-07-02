Political analyst sets the record straight on Prime Minister Khans NA’s speech





In his recent speech to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Khan took a strong stand against Pakistan’s participation in the US war on terrorism. Prime Minister Khan said in his speech to the NA that Pakistan’s biggest mistake was to become a frontier state for the American war, as it resulted in huge human and economic losses for the country.

However, according to political analyst on Twitter Fidato, Prime Minister Khan’s speech to the NA where he discussed the early years of Pakistan’s war on terror after the US invasion was devoid of facts. He makes some important clarifications in a long Twitter thread.

In his speech to the NA, Prime Minister Khan criticized Pervez Musharraf who ruled Pakistan at the time. He said Pervez Musharraf let the United States put pressure on Pakistan and handed the Pakistanis over to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

Fidato contradicts this by saying that Mir Aimal Kasi was the only Pakistani who was handed over to US authorities. Out of 689 al-Qaeda militants apprehended by Pakistan, 369 were turned over to the United States. It was not Pakistanis but foreign fighters who fled in the FATA after the aerial bombardment by US forces when they dropped 12,000 bombs, 40% of which were misguided.

689 Al Qaeda militants apprehended by Pakistan, 369 were handed over to the United States. It was not Pakistanis but foreign fighters who escaped into the former FATA after the aerial bombardment by US forces when they dropped 12,000 bombs, 40% of which were misguided.

The Battle of Tora Bora

Prime Minister Khan also explained how the Battle of Tora Bora caused Al Qaeda militants to flee to the tribal areas of Pakistan. The Pakistani military was then ordered by the United States to deal with the escaped militants, resulting in bloodshed in the tribal areas. Prime Minister Khan has continually stressed that there were only a few escaped activists and the rest were civilians.

Fidato responds to this statement by Prime Minister Khan by saying that the Battle of Tora Bora began on December 3, 2001 and that over the next four days B-52s and other planes at high altitude dropped 700,000 pounds. explosives at suspected Al-Qaeda positions.

However, the US military did not realize that Tora Bora had been built 15 years earlier, to withstand heavy Soviet aerial bombardment. Without the coordination of Pakistani forces across the border, and due to the number of roads available on the Pakistan-Afghan border, al-Qaeda fighters managed to escape.

Fidato also clarified that the numbers were not in the hundreds, as Prime Minister Khan reiterated, however, there were over 10,000 foreign fighters.

4. Thanks to the number of roads available at the pak afghan border as shown in the extract from Saleem Shahzad “Inside Al Qaeda and Taliban, the QA fighters managed to escape.

Their number was not a few hundred as the Prime Minister said, but they were more than 10,000 foreign fighters. pic.twitter.com/7Ps578gCDt

Prime Minister Khan said that due to military operations in the tribal areas, these areas have still not recovered. However Fidato writes that when Musharraf ordered the army to enter the FATA areas it was with the consent of the tribal members, and over the next two years army engineers built 700 km or roads, more than three dozen schools for girls and boys, four colleges. The military also provided basic health facilities that were previously inaccessible to FATA.

Further, Fidato acknowledges ex-President Pervaiz Musharraf’s response to the war on terror and concludes the thread by stating that Pakistan’s achievements against Al Qaeda are more than any other country in the world. Over 1,000 were killed and around 700 agents apprehended, dismantling an organization that was a threat to the world.

