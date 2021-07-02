Trump-appointed judge dismisses claim by U.S. Capitol rioter he was “selectively indicted” because he supports Trump





Federal Judge Trevor McFadden dismissed this charge and upheld the criminal charges against Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner who founded the “Cowboys for Trump” group and was featured in a recent CNN documentary on the insurgency. January 6.

The judge also dismissed Griffin’s technical arguments regarding federal trespassing laws that the Justice Department used to prosecute him and hundreds of other riot suspects. The ruling could influence other judges considering similar challenges to the trespassing law.

In a written decision, McFadden said Griffin “fails to provide the” clear evidence “required” to show that he was wrongly charged because of his political beliefs. The judge also said there are legitimate reasons the Justice Department would want to prosecute Griffin, although other rioters who were near him have yet to be charged.

“(Prosecutors) could rationally drop federal prosecutions against most intruders while deciding that Griffin’s leadership role in the crowd, his standing as an elected official, and more egregious conduct on the scene deserved him different treatment. “McFadden wrote in his 14-page decision. .

McFadden also rebuffed an argument made by Griffin, who has become popular in right-wing circles, that the January 6 rioters are treated worse than the Liberal protesters who were arrested on Capitol grounds during Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“This is not a basis for dismissing the charges,” McFadden wrote, although he added that he might consider Griffin’s comparisons to Kavanaugh protesters if Griffin’s case resulted in a conviction.

The Justice Department indicted Griffin in January, before Trump left office. Prosecutors wanted to keep him in jail before the trial, arguing he was too dangerous and citing his past comments that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” He was released in February. Griffin pleaded not guilty.

On January 6, he climbed a wall and breached the patio of the Capitol, near the staging that was preparing for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Griffin is not charged with entering the Capitol, but it is still illegal to enter the restricted area around the Capitol complex.

His group “Cowboys for Trump” earned him an appearance on Fox News and a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. But back in New Mexico, he faces a recall effort from activists enraged by his actions on Capitol Hill and his relentless promotion of conspiracy theories. In a previous interview with CNN, Griffin asked if U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was really dead. Sicknick died of a stroke he suffered the day after defending the Capitol, where he was hit with pepper spray. Griffin also questioned the citizenship of former President Barack Obama.

