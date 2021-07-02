PM “conducts mass COVID experiment on young people”





Boris Johnson, pictured at Checkers on Friday, reiterated his intention to end England’s lockdown on July 19. (Getty) A senior scientist asserted Boris Johnson“is indeed carrying out” a “mass experiment on young people as he raises coronavirus restrictions. Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, said the current growth in the number of cases is “unsettling” amid the perceived expectation that unvaccinated youth should “get on with it.” Professor Naismith commented on the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey, which estimated 211,100 people in England had COVID-19 in the week through Sunday. This is up from 122,500 in polls last week. On Friday, the Prime Minister reiterated his intention to end England’s lockdown as scheduled for July 19, although he also suggested on Thursday that this would be done with “extra precautions”. Look: PM hints “extra precautions” still needed after July 19 Johnson cited the effectiveness of vaccines, with the exponential growth in cases driven by the 60% more infectious Delta variant not resulting in a huge number of hospital admissions and deaths. While 63% of the adult population has been doubly vaccinated, Our world in data figures show that more than half – 51% – of total the population has not yet received the two jabs. Vaccines are only available for those over 18. Professor Naismith said: “The government’s commitment to lift restrictions on July 19 means the rate of growth of infections will accelerate. “It now seems inevitable that Delta will sweep away the unvaccinated: mostly young people. Although young people are at much less risk, it is not zero. A wave on the scale of what now seems likely will result in wasted lives. “One point of view, which I disagree with, was that since COVID mainly affects the elderly, it doesn’t really matter. It seems to have been replaced by ‘now the elderly are vaccinated, young people can get by “, which I find just as false. Only young children seem to be at almost no risk. Either way, we are conducting the experiment so that we undoubtedly know the truth about it. The story continues Cases of COVID are accelerating rapidly in the UK. (PENNSYLVANIA) Professor Naismith added that “the point of maximum danger in the UK has probably passed, although I remain very concerned about the damage to young people”. His warning came after Professor Mark Woolhouse, adviser to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), also said: “We have the largest outbreak of Delta in a well-vaccinated country. We are a petri dish for the world.” The government announced on Friday that there had been 157,675 cases of COVID in the past week, up 74% from the previous seven-day period. Watch: Merkel on double-bitten Britons on vacation in Europe

