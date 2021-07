Hating PM Modi a prerequisite at the New York Times? Weird job description triggers a line

The New York Times published an entry-level job requirement on its website and on LinkedIn. The opening was for a South Asian business correspondent in New Delhi, but the NYT was very specific about the qualities it looked for in applicants – being anti-Hindu and anti-Modi. In its announcement released Thursday, The New York Times appears to call for candidates who can write against India’s democratically elected government and contribute to a speech that raises questions about propagandist journalism. At the very beginning of the job posting, the NY Times mentioned how India is poised to surpass China in terms of population and how India has ambitions to gain a bigger voice on the scene. global. He goes on to say that India, under the leadership of its charismatic prime minister, Narendra Modi, has decided to compete with China’s economic and political clout in Asia – a drama unfolding along their tense border and in the national capitals of the region. Government adviser Kanchan Gupta on Thursday strongly opposed the New York Times’ bizarre job description, which reveals his visceral hatred for India and its democratically elected leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to Twitter, Gupta said the NYT had “given up any pretense of impartiality with this job offer for a correspondent in South Asia.” “They are clearly looking to hire an anti-Modi activist who can also stir up anti-Indian sentiments in our neighborhood. With this, the newspaper qualifies as an overseas-funded NGO.” he tweeted. the @NY Times has abandoned all pretense of impartiality with this job offer for a correspondent in South Asia. They are clearly looking to hire an anti-Modi activist who can also stir up anti-Indian sentiments in our neighborhood. With this, the newspaper qualifies as an NGO with foreign funding. pic.twitter.com/hw3QIRqjzn Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) July 2, 2021 The job description makes it clear that an instinctive hatred for Hindus and Narendra Modi is also a prerequisite for getting the job. The NYT describes the Indian prime minister as a proponent of muscular and self-sufficient nationalism, centered on the country’s Hindu majority. He goes on to say that increasing efforts by governments to control online speech and media discourse have raised difficult questions about balancing security and privacy issues with free speech. Such material included in a job description indicates that the NYT seeks to hire journalists with a clear ideological bent and those who would openly bring a strong element of anti-Hindu bias into their coverage. They also seem to be very much in favor of hiring people with criminal backgrounds. According to the job posting, NYT is prepared to consider qualified applicants, including those with a criminal background, in a manner consistent with the requirements of applicable state laws and local luck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/hating-pm-modi-a-pre-requisite-at-new-york-times-bizarre-job-description-triggers-row.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos