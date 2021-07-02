Emails: Michigan Sheriff sought to seize voting machines amid Trump allegations





In a brief telephone interview, Tucker said emails obtained by Bridge through the Freedom of Information Act were protected by solicitor-client privilege and should not have been disclosed by the county sheriff’s office. by Barry.

Asked about his views on the role of a “constitutional sheriff,” Leaf told Bridge it was important that the county’s elected law enforcement officials “exercise their authority” so that it is not not “dilute”.

“It’s just about exploiting it and getting the sheriff’s office back on track and where it’s supposed to be,” he said.

Martin, the Lake County Sheriff, said he was a member of the National Association of Constitutional Sheriffs and Law Enforcement Officers but sort of stepped down because it was getting so controversial.

While he was sworn in to uphold federal and state constitutions, I’m not by far a fanatic like many people in this organization are, Martin said.

From Antrim to General Flynn

Emails obtained by Bridge show that both Leaf’s and Trump’s allies were obsessed with the Dominion’s voting machines.

On December 15, Keshel of the Fight Back Foundation responded to Tucker and Leaf with a document she said came from Flynn, the former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying about from Russia but was pardoned by Trump after the 2020 election.

“Hello Carson and Dar, General Flynn wanted you to see Antrim Forensics analysis, and we believe all 48 counties are affected in the same way,” Keshel wrote, referring to a disputed factual report on the machines. Dominion ballots used in Antrim and dozens of other Michigan counties.

“I am in contact with the team so that we can coordinate our next steps with these Dominion machines,” she added.

County Antrim, about 200 miles north of Barry, has emerged as an unlikely focal point in Trump fraud allegations after a programming error by the Republican clerk led to initially skewed results indicating that Biden had won the very conservative region.

The error was quickly corrected, and the state ultimately proceeded with a manual ballot recount that confirmed Trump dominated the region despite his statewide loss to Democratic President Joe Biden by 154,188 votes.

The “forensic audit” that Keshel shared with Leaf and Tucker was prepared by a pro-Trump group called Allied Security Operations and was widely criticized by election experts.

It contained an extraordinary number of false, inaccurate or unfounded statements and conclusions, according to University of Michigan computer science professor J. Alex Halderman.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel had previously called the report “another in a long line of flawed, vague and questionable claims designed to erode public confidence in the election.”

But Trump, like his allies, was trying to use the County Antrim report to justify an unprecedented criminal investigation.

In a December 14 email recently released to Congress, Trump’s attorney forwarded the report to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with the subject line: From POTUS.

Flynn, Wood, and Powell are Trump loyalists who continue to argue that the 2020 election could still be called off, putting Trump back in the White House.

Leaf told Bridge Michigan he had not personally spoken with Flynn or Powell about the voting machines and had not entered any, as his lawyer suggested. The sheriff said he had instructed some employees to keep the voting machines “secure”, he said, which is “normal protocol for them anyway.”

Balanced by ballot

Had Leaf carried out his highly partisan plot to seize the voting machines, it might have been illegal, said Becker, of the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

This is because federal law requires election officials to maintain exclusive control over records and equipment for 22 months.

“Every person knew the rules of the election before the election, and trying to seize the voting machines in violation of federal law shows a fundamental lack of respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Trump dominated Barry County last fall, but seven months after the presidential election, Leaf told Bridge he remained concerned about what he called reports “wondering if the votes could have been” reversed “or” if we had been hacked “.

Local clerks say there is no evidence that this happened in a county where Trump won 65% of the vote, up from 63% in 2016.

Instead, election officials who spoke with Bridge said the local administration went smoothly and they never surrendered possession of their voting machines to Leaf or anyone else.

“I don’t know why Dar is digging,” said Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer, who is a Republican and said there was no indication of local vote manipulation last year.

In Hastings, the largest city in Barry County, the 2020 competition went very well, said clerk Jane Suarman.

We didn’t even really have any issues with the marker situation, ”she said, referring to a debunked Sharpie marker conspiracy theory Leaf had previously promoted in a failed trial.

In fact, the clerks said giving Leaf access to their voting machines would have created security risks and prohibited the use of these tabulators in future elections, which would have created new and additional costs for taxpayers.

“We wouldn’t give up ours without a court order or something like that,” said Yankee Springs Township Clerk Mike Cunningham, who won the election in November. “As far as I know, (Leaf) has had no contact with our municipal office and state law requires us to keep them safe.

Barry County clerks did a “stellar” job in the presidential election, but various people and organizations urged him to investigate, Leaf told Bridge, refusing to disclose the source of those complaints.

“I am not disclosing any names because of the death threats and the harassment people are going through,” he said.

Martin, the Lake County sheriff Leaf tried to recruit for an election probe, said he saw no evidence of fraud in his county, which Trump won with 62% of the vote.

I never said there was any irregularity in the election, Martin said. So that’s what it is. I guess we’ve moved on.

Fuzzy and nebulous claims

Leaf is no stranger to controversy.

In May 2020, the Barry County Sheriff appeared on stage with armed militia members at a rally in Grand Rapids to protest Whitmer’s COVID-19 response.

