Imran Khans seeks Joe Bidens’ attention





Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan recently issued a stern warning to Joe Biden’s administration. Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan, he wrote in a signed Washington Post article, but we will not host US bases.

But is Washington DC listening, especially Khan?

Biden has been in the White House for over six months, but has yet to call on the prime minister of a country that has been a frontline state in America’s longest war in Afghanistan: Pakistans Khan. Administration officials point out that Biden hasn’t called many others either. He has too much on his plate, including the Covid-19 epidemic.

So, there are a number of leaders he hasn’t had a chance to speak with, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in June when asked at a press conference why Biden had not spoken with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. And one of the reasons that, of course, as many people in this room know, is that he had an incredibly busy and busy schedule, especially at the national level, and he was trying to defeat the pandemic and get on the road to recovery from Covid-19.

Read also | US troops leave Bagram airfield in Afghanistan after nearly two decades

In the same South Asian neighborhood as Pakistan, however, Biden has found time to repeatedly speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and host him in virtual summits of the Quad Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Australia, the India, Japan and the United States (United States) and on climate. Also in the neighborhood, Biden reached out to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and invited her to his climate summit, which was attended by a total of 40 world leaders.

Forty leaders. And Khan was not among them.

Now more worried than ever by the growing estrangement from the United States, which has been an abusive but generous ally, the Pakistanis have won an invitation after intense lobbying. But that was not the real thing. Bidens’ special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, had invited his Pakistani counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam, to a breakout session.

For reasons that are not yet clear, Biden doesn’t seem to think much of Khan as a counterpart. Other members of his administration have been in contact with their Pakistani counterparts, and on several occasions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first appeal to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi the same day he called Indias S Jaishankar. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has probably not yet spoken to his technical counterpart in Pakistan, Defense Minister Pervez Khatak, but has spoken to the Army Chief of Staff on several occasions. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the man who holds the real power.

Perhaps tired of waiting for his phone to ring, Khan made a callback two weeks ago, with an article in The Post. He is negotiating concessions, some critics have said, noting that security aid was suspended by former President Donald Trump. Others said it was a desperate call for attention.

Opinions expressed are personal

