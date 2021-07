the European Commissioner visiting Armenia; Armenians discover 97 kg of heroin, Turkish citizen detained

Armenian News – NEWS.am presents the daily digest of the main news related to Armenia as of 02.07.21: This will be the Commissioner’s first mission to the countries of the region. During meetings with political leaders, business and civil society representatives, the European Commissioner will present an economic and investment plan for the region and his initiatives for each country. He will also discuss key issues in bilateral relations with each of the three countries. In Armenia, the Commissioner will meet President Armen Sarkissian, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Acting Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan and Patriarch Karekin II. YouTube deleted the video on hate speech against Armenians that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Fahrettin Altun posted. As BirGün reports, Altun delivered his speech on April 24, the day to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Altun blamed YouTube for “hypocrisy”. A trailer, which arrived in Armenia from Iran and driven by a Turkish citizen, was subjected to customs control. As a result, 119 packages containing 97 kg of heroin were found in this trailer truck. The market value of this find is $ 10-11 million. A criminal case has been opened on this incident, in which the Turkish national was detained. The “trials” against the Armenian captives continue Friday in the courts of Baku, the Azerbaijani capital. According to Azerbaijani media, the “trial” of 14 Armenian captives resumed in Baku court for serious crimes. And the “trial” of 13 other Armenian captives is underway at the Baku Court of Appeal. The petition of the ‘Armenia’ bloc – led by ex-president Robert Kocharyan – with a request to annul the election results was registered at the Constitutional Court on Friday. At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, no other request related to the election results had been submitted to the Constitutional Court. It should be noted that the deadline given to the political forces which stood for election to seize the Constitutional Court and contest the results of the elections ends today. Azerbaijani media reported on Thursday that during a meeting with the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, the Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan said that the Zangezur Corridor will contribute to the Belt and Road transport project. Asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am whether Fan Yong shares this position, he replied, “The Chinese side has not expressed such an opinion. “We have already discussed this with our Azerbaijani counterparts,” added the Chinese envoy to Armenia. As of Friday morning, 118 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of such cases reached 225,339 in the country. In addition, another death from COVID-19 was recorded, bringing the respective total to 4,518 cases. Meanwhile, Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] reported four new cases of COVID-19. A total of 2,905 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 26,978 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in Artsakh.

