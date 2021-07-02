US withdraws from Bagram air base in Afghanistan





Top of The World our summary of the morning news written by the editors of The World.Subscribe here. The United States leaves Bagram

The US military is gone Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan after 20 years, by handing it over in full to the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces on Friday. The airfield was the epicenter of the United States’ war against the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. The Bagram district administrator said the departure from the United States came overnight without coordination with local authorities, allowing dozens of looters storm unprotected gates before Afghan forces regain control. Washington will pay close to $ 4 billion one year until 2024 to fund the Afghan security forces. The transfer precedes a full U.S. military withdrawal in September. Global corporate tax

Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announced Thursday that 130 countries have agreed on a global minimum tax. While details are still being worked out, the deal calls for an overall minimum tax of at least 15% in an effort backed by US President Joe Biden prevent multinational companies from evading tax by shifting their profits to countries at low rates. Delta variant across Asia

The delta variant of COVID-19 is on the rise across Asia. Scientists say the variant may be twice as transmissible like the original coronavirus. The junta in Myanmar has placed 20 communes under stay-at-home orders linked to the pandemic. South Korea has seen more than 800 cases, the highest in nearly six months. Japan is also experiencing a peak, raising concerns about the upcoming Olympics. Japanese health officials say the delta variant now represents almost a third of all cases in the east of the country, including Tokyo, warning that it could reach 50% by mid-July. And Indonesia has imposed emergency measures until July 20 to contain a spike in cases. Of the world Critics say Bidens’ plan to tackle domestic extremism repeats mistakes of the past After the September 11 attacks, the US government began to monitor and infiltrate American Muslim communities to find people planning more violence. The Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) program has been criticized for harassing marginalized communities. Some say President Joe Biden’s new plan after the Capitol Hill breach doesn’t do much better. Reflections on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a one-hour nationalist speech on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, said the nation must stick to its one-party rule, stressing the role of the Communists in the China’s rise to the forefront of the world stage. Two people born in China at somewhat different times join host Marco Werman to examine the development of the Chinese Communist Party. Global success Here’s a recommendation to send you to a nice weekend host, Marco Werman spins this love song from Mexico (). “Cien Aos” was made famous by the legendary Pedro Infante, but award-winning singer Natalia Lafourcade rebooted it in style as a duet with singer Pepe Aguilar. In case you missed it China celebrates 100 years of the Communist Party Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an enthusiastic speech to a bustling crowd today in Tiananmen Square on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. President Xi certainly remains popular in China, as does his party. And, as parts of the United States bake in extreme temperatures, we look to Ahmedabad, India, a city that has made huge investments in tackling the urban heat. Today Turkey officially ended its participation in a European treaty aimed at preventing violence against women. In addition, the White House coronavirus response coordinator provided an update on Thursday: 40 million doses will have been shipped by the end of this week to more than 40 countries. Don’t forget to subscribe to The World’s Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player:RadioPublic,Apple podcasts,Stapler,Sound cloud,RSS.

