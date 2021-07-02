China prospered because it allowed corruption (analyst Reema Omer)





Pakistani analyst Reema Omer reportedly said on a talk show Thursday that China had grown because it allowed corruption. In a TV show on Geo News, Reema Omer claimed that China prospered because it allowed corruption in its institutions.

His statements came during a roundtable discussion between different analysts regarding recent statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan on growth and development in China. In his latest interview, with Liu Xin of CGTN, Premier Imran Khan praised the Chinese Communist Party for its unique model of governance, which he described as an alternative model parallel to the democratic electoral system.

Listing the strengths of the system, he said the governance model was flexible enough to adapt to changes and modify its policies as needed. This flexibility has led to rapid development and economic growth in China.

2/2 This produced strong growth + vast corruption simultaneously (whether PK is to emulate this model is another debate)

But of course, we won’t talk about it: after all, corruption = underdevelopment is an article of faith on which the whole edifice of Naya Pakistan rests.

– Reema Omer (@reema_omer) July 1, 2021

Reema Omer, however, admitted that China has grown and developed dramatically, but attributed it to corruption. She said the answers to how China reduced poverty and increased its gross domestic product (GDP) were because it was letting institutions run and not opposing corruption.

Read more: Despite pressure from the United States, Prime Minister Khan assures full support for China in Chinese TV interview

She said that certainly Prime Minister Imran Khan would not like those answers as he directs his narrative on the fight against corruption. She even called for the removal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) so that Pakistan could move forward. Omer added that growth and development declined when China launched an accountability campaign.

She also reiterated her claims in a series of tweets.

Professor Ang, among others, has shown that high growth and endemic corruption are mutually reinforcing in the Chinese development model. .

Read more: PM Khan at NYT: Pakistan will not take military action against Taliban

This produced strong growth + vast corruption simultaneously (whether PK should emulate this model is another debate) added later.

His comments, however, left social media users in awe. A video of her statements went viral on Twitter with netizens discussing the authenticity of her statements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/china-prospered-because-it-allowed-corruption-analyst-reema-omer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos