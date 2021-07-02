Boris Johnson’s five-point plan to end chaos in schools





The third step was to “replace the requirements for those under 18 who are identified as close contact to self-isolate”. They would be allowed to test daily for Covid instead with lateral flow testing. Doubts remain as to the details of this plan. It is hoped that the configuration will be in place from the fall quarter, but that depends on the success of the pilots of the new system. The fourth part of the rescue plan consisted of “continuing the asymptomatic tests at home until the end of September”, that is to say bi-weekly tests for secondary students during the school period. A revision is proposed for the end of September, but there is no guarantee that a change will be adopted, meaning that uncertainty remains as to what might happen later in the year. The last item was called “back to full school day”. Under the proposal, schools will be notified that students must be in class unless they test positive for Covid with a PCR test. There will be “an expectation that unless the children are sick and have a positive, asymptomatic test that is then confirmed by PCR, they should be in school,” the newspaper read. The Ministry of Education will also develop a plan to tackle the large number of children missing from school for no good reason. It is understood that discussions on the proposals are ongoing, with possible changes. Final decisions are expected in the coming days, with the announcement slated for July 12. A government spokesperson said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have always sought to keep students in school and protect their education. As the Secretary of Education said, we hope to be able to confirm plans to lift restrictions and bubbles as part of Step 4. “However, no final decision has been made on this or future requirements for testing and isolation.” How was your child affected by the lockdown? Let us know below

