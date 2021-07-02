Will Pratap Simha arrive at Cabinet Modi?





28 new faces to be inducted; PM meets Council of Ministers New Delhi / Mysore: Political circles are abuzz with speculation about a possible expansion of the Narendra Modi wardrobe and the rejig should be announced soon. Currently, the Cabinet has 53 ministers, and the new Cabinet has been reported to have 81 members and 28 new berths, as multiple ministers hold multiple portfolios. Reports suggest that new faces may be given responsibility for these ministries. Sources say that among the new ministers who will make the cut are heavyweights, including former Madhya Pradesh Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now part of the BJP, former Bihar MP CM Sushil Modi, the secretary General of the Bhupender Yadav party of Rajasthan, heavyweights of the BJP organization. and Kailash Vijayvargiya from Madhya Pradesh, who was in charge of the BJP campaign in West Bengal. The name of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who has been twice MP, is also in the round. Simha has maintained a cordial relationship with Union ministers and is known to do his job for his constituency. His name has featured prominently among the powerful contenders of Karnataka. In fact, it is the only name that has appeared on the probable list of ministers. As Karnataka will stand for election in 2023 (Assembly) and for Parliament in 2024, the BJP hopes to increase its seats based on the performance of ministers from now on. This performance will be crucial for the party to impress the electorate. Sources said Modi wanted many new faces and go-getters in his cabinet as well as existing top ministers who did a good job. The reshuffle is motivated by some vacancies caused by the untimely death of ministers such as Ram Vilas Paswan and Suresh Angadi and the resignation of the leaders of Akali Dal and Shiv Sena. Modi chaired a marathon meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday, hinting that a cabinet reshuffle was imminent and that non-interpreters could be sidelined. Some ministers have been told that they cannot be seen doing enough in their respective portfolios. The national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, was also present at the meeting where the ministers were invited to better coordination with the BJP. Sources added that the prime minister wanted governance to be seen as in sync with business as usual after a long period of COVID-19 shadow. These are speculations: MP Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning on his name circling for a ministerial place in the Modi cabinet, MP Pratap Simha said it was just rumors. I am happy to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in addition I have a lot more to do for my constituency of Mysuru and Kodagu, he said. I have no such ambitions or expectations and I am not pushing for a ministerial post. The people of Mysuru and Kodagu have placed their trust in me and I will not disappoint their expectations. I have launched several development works and there is still a lot to do and I am happy to be with my electorate, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://starofmysore.com/will-pratap-simha-make-it-to-modi-cabinet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos