Adverse Opinions on China Rising in Developed Economies, Pew Study Finds | World news

A study by the Pew Research Center found that several developed countries have shown a negative attitude towards China due to its treatment of minorities, the Chinese government’s restrictions on the freedoms and rights of its own people, and the management of international affairs by Xi Jinping.

The research was conducted by taking the opinions of 18,850 people among citizens of Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom -U, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. .

According to the study, unfavorable views on China have increased in several of these economically developed countries. In Japan, Sweden, Australia, South Korea and the United States, unfavorable views towards China are currently reaching all-time highs, according to the study. Countries like Australia, Sweden, the UK and Canada have seen an increase in negative attitudes towards China due to bilateral tensions in 2020.

All four in ten respondents in the United States and Canada had a very negative opinion of China. In the United States and Canada, 76% and 73% of respondents have an unfavorable opinion of China. Among European countries, at least 70% of respondents from Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and over 60% of respondents from Belgium, France, United Kingdom and Italy had negative opinions towards China .

China has failed to impress in its own neighborhood as more than 75% of respondents from Japan, Australia and South Korea said they have an unfavorable view of China. Notably, 80% of respondents from Japan have unfavorable opinions about China. At least about nine in ten respondents view China negatively in Japan, while two-thirds or more of respondents in Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and New Zealand hold similar views.

Exceptions were observed in Singapore, where 64% of respondents view China positively and while in Greece, 52% of respondents have a favorable opinion of China.

Personal freedom of Chinese citizens

The majority of those polled believe that China does not respect the personal freedom of its own citizens. With the exception of Singapore, a large number of respondents believe that China does not respect the personal freedoms of its people.

At least nine in ten respondents from Sweden, South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, the United States and Japan said China does not respect the personal freedoms of its people. Singapore is still an outlier here as well, but even then 60% of respondents believe China does not respect personal freedoms.

Economic ties with China

After the Covid-19 pandemic, as perceptions against China turned to the negative, nations could not ignore China’s grip on the global economy. Respondents from Canada, European countries and the Asia-Pacific region surveyed said they would prefer to have closer economic ties with the United States than with China.

However, a few respondents from Germany, France and New Zealand believe that ties with the two nations are just as important.

Xi Jinping manages international affairs

At least 80% of those polled in the United States and 78% of those polled in Canada have little or no confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of global affairs. Eight in ten residents expressed concern about Xis’ way of working. European respondents also shared a similar response with at least seven in 10 adults expressing a lack of confidence in Xi Jinping. The point to note is that the number has increased following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Asia Pacific, Japan, South Korea and Australia, all respondents showed a lack of confidence in the way Xis works. Japanese respondents share the greatest distrust of Xi Jinping, as 80% of respondents view his handling of international affairs negatively. At least two-thirds or more feel the same in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

The very negative views regarding the Chinese government come against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, its continued efforts to change the status quo in eastern Ladakh and the South China Sea, and also on suspicions that China tried to interfere in the investigation of the origins. of Covid-19.

China’s unfavorable view has been fueled by the deterioration of its bilateral relations with Japan on the South China Sea and its beef trade with Australia, but US concerns over its treatment of minorities have also led to a deterioration in the way developed economies perceive Asian economic power.