The tank pallet factory, the pride of the Turkish defense industry: Chairman
Claiming that new investment, new human resources and new capabilities will propel Turkish tank pallet production into the future, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called a factory making bulk containers a source of pride for the shipping industry. Turkish defense.
Speaking at a tank pallet factory in the country’s northwestern Sakarya province, Erdogan said the factory was owned by the Ministry of National Defense, assigned by the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, adding : “In other words, this place is state property and therefore must remain.”
Claiming that a new era has started at the factory with a protocol signed by 100% state-owned Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT) and Turkish automobile company BMC, Erdogan said that although a company Qatari held a minority stake in BMC, the plant is squarely in the hands of the Turkish people.
The factory personnel are employed by ASFAT, production will continue according to the demands and requirements of the Turkish armed forces under the control of the army, and the audit rights belong only to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, a he declared.
“We cannot have our independence and our future without having a strong defense industry,” Erdogan stressed.
Recounting how the factory designed and produced Firtina howitzers and vehicles carrying Poyraz ammunition, he said it also designs, produces and refurbishes vehicle pallets.
“We plan to build the Altay tank here,” he said. “I hope we deliver the tank to the military in 2023 at the earliest.”
BMC will carry out an indigenous and national reservoir project in the factory, as well as other activities with the contribution of additional employees, he added.
