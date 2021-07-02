Leh Business Distt, Gujranwala Dev. Plan to generate economic activities: PM – Businesses





Posted on July 02, 2021 10:01 PM

The Prime Minister was also responsible for achieving the objectives set for the projects

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the Leh business district and the Gujranwala development plan would generate many economic activities of which the citizens would be the direct beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister, in a briefing given to him on the two megaprojects, called for the contribution of private sector experts to improve their effectiveness.

In addition, he also advised to formulate alternative plans to obtain better economic benefits from the projects.

Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam and Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Lieutenant General (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, and senior officials attended the meeting. Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, CM Advisor Dr Salman Shah and Punjab Chief Secretary joined by video link.

The Prime Minister also gave instructions to achieve the set targets for the projects within the set deadlines.

Rawalpindi Leh Business District Briefing Salman Shah informed the Prime Minister that the project includes the construction of the highway on both sides of Nullah Leh, its clean-up as well as the development of the business district.

He said the project would also provide protection to the lives and property of residents from flooding. It would be executed as part of a public-private partnership with the government which only provides its land, he added.

The advisor told the meeting that the economic benefits of the projects had been assessed. The meeting was also informed of the legal changes, the administrative structure required for the projects as well as its timeline.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab, during a presentation on the development plan of Gujranwala, told the meeting that 40 development projects related to agriculture, industry, roads, protection of the environment, water supply and sanitation had been included in federal and provincial development plans in annual budgets 2021-2022.

