Trump is working harder than ever to undermine democracy.





Two dozen House Republicans flocked to Texas on Wednesday to show their support for Donald Trump. They joined with Republican state governor Greg Abbott in applauding the former president as he circled the border, denouncing the US government and repeating the lie that he was unlawfully removed from office . Biden is destroying our country, and it all started with a bogus election, Trump said as lawmakers watched in silence or approval. He accused the United States of bogus elections, called it a sick country, and boasted that as president he had seized military funds against the will of Congress and in defiance of the Constitution to fund its border wall.

For many Americans, Trump’s disappearance on Facebook, Twitter, and mainstream media left the impression that he was gone. This impression is false and dangerous. Trump has tightened his grip on the GOP and has stepped up his campaign to undermine U.S. institutions. His authoritarian movement is a direct challenge not only for President Joe Biden, but for the broader alliance of democracies. The fundamental political conflict in our country is no longer between Democrats and Republicans. It’s between the people who believe in a democratic republic and the people who don’t.

Biden understands the seriousness of the threat. From the day he took office, he has been committed to confronting China and Russia, rebuilding democratic alliances and rallying the nations of the world to defend democracy in the world, to push back [against] authoritarianism is advancing. In February, Biden said he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a very different way from my predecessor, that the era when the United States was unfolding in the face of aggressive Russian actions interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning its citizens was over. .

The authoritarian threat extends to our country. In his inaugural address, Biden noted that he was taking office just days after a raging mob thought she could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy. He described his inauguration, the day after the insurrection of January 6, as the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause: the cause of democracy. A month later, during a conference with European allies, Biden implicitly linked Putin’s propaganda to Trump’s attacks on NATO and the US electoral system. Russian leaders want people to think our system is more or as corrupt as theirs, Biden said.

Trump is working to get this message of American corruption and destabilize the American government. In rallies, interviews and emails to his supporters, the former president dismisses the 2020 election as bogus, a hoax and a crime. He calls the Bidens government illegitimate and unconstitutionally elected. In May, he said his supporters were right to call him the real president, and he essentially asked to be reinstated, arguing: If a thief steals a jewelry store of all its diamonds (the 2020 presidential election ), diamonds must be returned. Republican leaders, far from repudiating Trump’s role in the Jan.6 attack, blocked his conviction in a Senate trial, foiled a proposed commission to investigate the attack, and reaffirmed their allegiance to him. Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy was twice asked on Thursday whether Trump was in any way responsible for the events leading up to January 6. McCarthy declined to answer.

Trump trashes democracies, exalts autocrats, and advocates a foreign policy based on profit, not human rights. In an interview with Fox News on June 16, he savagely slammed our allies in Europe. They are in many ways worse than China, he asserted and called for closer ties with Russia, arguing that we need things they have, like valuable land in terms of mineral rights. . . At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and boasted that China is helping American farmers by honoring trade deals, thanks to Trump’s excellent relationship with President Xi Jinping. In a written statement, Trump urged foreign governments to ban Twitter and Facebook.

Forty years ago, Republicans applauded when Ronald Reagan, on the eve of his presidential election, called America a shining city on a hill. Now they applaud when Trump repeats Russian propaganda that American democracy is bogus. On June 5, in a speech at the Republican convention in North Carolina, Trump mocked, All over the world they used to say, Oh, they are [America] the land of the free, they have big elections. We don’t have a big election. At his rally in Ohio on Saturday, he said of the 2020 election: What happened here is what the State Department used to criticize in communist countries. [T]hey did a north korean style participation. As Abbott nodded on Wednesday, Trump said the United States is becoming a banana republic and a third world country because our elections are a mess.

Michigan Republican who resisted fraud claims wants to restrict voting, because of fraud Stephen Breyer is just getting started Kyrsten Sinema uses outdated political textbook William Barr and Mitch McConnell think it’s time to move on from January 6. Donald Trump does not agree!

When you watch this parade of madness and cynicism, it’s tempting to cancel the entire GOP. But this is a mistake. To overcome authoritarianism, we need the help of Republicans who believe in a republic. It’s a small faction, but it’s real, and last year in Arizona it was arguably decisive. In January, 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump; in February, seven Senate Republicans voted to condemn him. Third-row Republican Rep. Liz Cheney sacrificed her leadership to defend democracy against the former president. Every week, Trump denounces more Republican officials. Its declared list of Republican enemies includes four senators, three members of the House, two governors and lawmakers from the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump lashed out at Reagan last Friday, sneering that the 40th President’s endorsements, unlike Trump, meant nothing. The more Trump talks, the more enemies he makes. Each of these enemies can be part of the alliance for democracy.

One of Trump’s targets, Senator Mitt Romney, understands the stakes. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, the Utah Republican warned that Trump’s election lies were being used around the world to undermine support for democracy. There’s a battle going on in the world right now between autocratic nations, like China and Russia, and nations that believe in democracy, Romney said. The aim of the authoritarians, he explained, was to discredit point elections.[ing] in the United States and saying, look, they can’t even have an election there, that’s not fraudulent.

Romney echoes what Biden and many Democrats have said. He is at the president’s side not because they agree on politics which they do not have, but because they agree on democracy. Ten years ago, when Romney was the Republican presidential candidate, this deal might have seemed trivial. This is no longer trivial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/07/trump-working-harder-than-ever-undermine-democracy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos