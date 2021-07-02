Trump records radio commercial in support of Mo Brooks’ senatorial campaign





If you heard the voice of former President Donald Trump on your radio on Friday, there is a reason.

Trump recorded an announcement bolstering his support for U.S. Representative Mo Brooks in Congressmen’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate next year.

Hi Alabama, this is your favorite President Donald Trump, Trump said at the start of the announcement.

Trump endorsed Brooks’ Senate campaign in April.

The ad can be heard on the Brooks Campaign Facebook page.

Few Republicans have as much courage and fight as Alabama congressman Mo Brooks, a friend of mine, said in the announcement. Mos a great conservative leader who fights for America first, whatever obstacles the bogus media, the RINOs (Republican In Name Only) or the Socialist Democrats put in his way. And he knows how to fight.

Mo Brooks is pro-life, loves our military and veterans, protects our Second Amendment, fights Biden’s open borders agenda, fights for voter integrity like few others. I am President Trump and MAGA Mo Brooks to my full and utter approval MAGA Mo will never let you down.

Trump invoked his campaign slogan MAGA, short for Make America Great Again.

Brooks is one of three candidates for the Republican nomination for the seat of the United States Senate held by Senator Richard Shelby, who will retire at the end of his term in January 2023. Montgomery’s businesswoman Lynda Blanchard, Former Ambassador to the Trump administration and former Shelby Chief of Staff Katie Britt Boyd, who resigned as President and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama to launch her campaign, are the other candidates.

No Democrats have announced their intention to run for the seat.

