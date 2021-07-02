Boris Johnson’s prisoner Eton’s boyfriend, Darius Guppy, is accused of “abusing” his ex-wife Patricia

It was the Old Etonian fraudster who attempted to drag Boris Johnson into a notorious plot to give a few black eyes and a cracked rib to a sassy reporter and once beat up Princess Diana’s brother.

Today, Darius Guppy is accused of having physically and verbally assaulted his wife.

The company’s scammer is the subject of sensational divorce proceedings in South Africa, where ex-wife Patricia has filed court documents claiming the abuse has occurred for many years.

A subpoena filed at the High Court in Cape Town, where they have lived since the early 2000s, alleges the Prime Minister’s 57-year-old school pal has become unstable, erratic and controlling.

The defendant [Guppy] physically and verbally assaulted the applicant [Patricia] for many years to the point where the applicant can no longer continue the marital relationship, it says.

Old Astonish fraudster Darius Guppy has been accused of physically and verbally assaulting his wife Patricia (pictured together in 2019), “for many years”

The court’s request further alleges: There is no meaningful communication between the parties The parties no longer have any love and affection for each other.

Patricia, a 54-year-old coal miner daughter and former Sunderland model, left the rambling mansion where they raised their three now adult children last month for her own safety, according to friends.

She is now asking for the maintenance of 200,000 rand [10,000] per month, to increase in the rate of inflation each year until she dies or remarries.

Meanwhile, the six-bedroom couples house, which features a pool and Table Mountain views, is on the market for Rand 30 million. [1.5million].

Its manicured lawns were the scene of an extraordinary brawl in 2006 between Guppy and Earl Spencer, with whom he and Boris attended in Eton and Oxford.

The aristocrat ended up with two black eyes, a broken cheekbone and a concussion.

Guppy, who married Patricia in 1991, told the Mail: I am of course very sad that my thirty year marriage to my beloved wife Patricia may come to an end.

“I wouldn’t have married her in the first place if I hadn’t held her in the deepest affection and esteem.

Whatever the outcome, I hope it will be amicable and in the best interests of all parties involved, including our three beautiful children.

Darius and Patricia Guppy got married in July 1991 (pictured, on their wedding day)

“For philosophical and religious reasons, I believe in the sanctity of the family unit and therefore consider any dissolution of this unit as a spiritual affront.

With respect to the allegations outlined in the summons, I’m long enough in the tooth to understand that processes of this nature involve language prompted sometimes by lawyers, sometimes by the parties themselves, which can range from arsonists wrong.

His marital breakdown comes a year after Mr Johnson’s divorce from his 25-year-old wife Marina Wheeler, 56, with whom the Prime Minister has four children, was finalized.

Ms Guppy told friends she was interested in reading Miss Wheeler telling the Mail how her marriage had become impossible. She went further saying: Lucky Marina, mine has become absolute hell.

Ms Guppy had waited until her children had grown up and made their own lives before planning her own outing, the friends said.

This is not the first time that the former handsome businessman has found himself confronted with delicate legal proceedings.

Patricia Guppy now asks for the maintenance of 200,000 rand [10,000] per month, to increase the inflation rate each year until she dies or remarries (photo from 2002)

In 1993 he was jailed for orchestrating a theft of fake jewelry with the aim of defrauding Lloyds of London of $ 1.8 million while working as a gem dealer.

The extraordinary plot saw an accomplice tie him up with string in a New York City hotel room, before firing several shots into a mattress and escaping with a hiding place of precious stones.

The insurer paid, but Guppy’s partner thought he was wronged and therefore became a police informant. The old Etonian was ultimately jailed for three years.

As the scam unfolded, it became the subject of intense media scrutiny.

A particularly tenacious reporter from the late News of the World, Stuart Collier, began investigating allegations that Patricia, whom Guppy had met at the Groucho club bar, had connections to the owner of a high-class prostitution service. billing 1,000 customers per year. -night.

Angered, Guppy approached Boris Johnson, who was then a reporter for the Daily Telegraph, to provide him with Mr Colliers’ address, saying he wanted the tabloid reporter to be beaten.

In a recording of their chat, which was later obtained by Channel 4’s Dispatches program, Guppy described himself as a potential psychopath, saying: This guy shed my blood and there’s nothing I can’t would do to avenge myself.

The future prime minister asked: Uh, how badly are you going to hurt this guy? Guppy replied: He’ll probably have a few black eyes and a cracked rib.

Mr Johnson agreed to provide Mr Colliers’ address. But there is no evidence that Boris, who was a member of the Bullingdon Club in Oxford with Guppy, actually provided him with the details.

Asked about the episode by BBC interviewer Eddie Mair, Mr Johnson then mayor of London said he had made Guppy happy but stressed that absolutely nothing had happened.

Boris Johnson (front, center) was a member of the Oxford Bullingdon Club alongside fraudster Darius Guppy (behind, fourth from right)

In 2013, Guppy alleged that he showed up at the Journalists’ House, threw him to the ground and poured manure on his head.

More recently, Guppy was involved in an altercation with Earl Spencer. They were once close associates during Guppy’s imprisonment, Spencer had generously allowed Patricia to live in a cottage on the Althorp estate.

However, in 2006, Patricia alleged to her husband that the aristocrat had tried to seduce her on several occasions. Although Spencer denied the impropriety, Guppy administered a savage beating.

Guppy has devoted the past few years to pursuing mysterious business interests in Iran, the homeland of his late mother.

He attends weekly mass near his home in Constantia, a suburb of Cape Town. According to locals, he even brings a gun to the church.

You can see the holster sticking out of his jacket, a congregation member told The Mail, even as he goes upstairs for communion.