Experts sound the alarm on the tone of the US media to celebrate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party

Mainstream media got celebratory tone leading up to 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China, and the coverage of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s “threatening” speech to mark the event has left pundits sounding the alarm on US media coverage of the communist nation.

CNN was recently ridiculed as “Xi-NN” for declaring Xi the “real star” of the celebration, while ABC News tweeted a story about the CCP’s anniversary with the caption “PARTY TIME”.

The flattering coverage of the CCP, which is responsible for countless human rights violations and killings, is the latest in a series of liberal media and tech giants using power and platforms to shape narratives that portray China in a positive light while suppressing such information as the theory of coronavirus lab leaks and downplaying the brutal treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

CNN RTI FOR RADIANT COVER OF THE BIRTHDAY OF CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTIES: “IT’S XI-NN”

“I think it’s because a lot of news agencies want to do business in China, and so they’re ready for soft coverage and they’re not willing to give context where context is needed,” said author Gordon Chang at Fox News. “I think there is a business motive there.”

Xi spoke from Tiananmen Square on Thursday, reconfirming China’s “historic mission” to control Taiwan while warning other countries not to interfere with a combative tone. Chang believes that the mainstream media failed to capture an “important message” that was sent to America through the rhetoric of the Communist leaders.

“What they should have said is that Xi Jinping has territorial designs on other countries. So in reality, what he was saying was that he was going to wage war on the region. that was not pointed out, ”Chang said, adding that most US media outlets lack context when covering China and failed to capture a key part of the speech.

“Xi Jinping explained how the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people, with their bravery and tenacity, solemnly proclaim to the world that the Chinese people are not only good at breaking down the old world, but also at building a new one. Chang said. “This is worrying because it is reminiscent of what Xi Jinping has been talking about for over a decade, that the world should really be ruled by the Chinese. I feel like that was really the most critical line of the speech and it wasn’t. draw attention.”

The laudatory coverage of the CCP’s anniversary came as the United States prepares to celebrate its independence on July 4. Chang believes reporters and pundits who glorify China should take some time to reflect on its impact on the future of the United States over the holiday weekend.

CNN ACCUSED OF MAKING CHINESE PROPAGANDA AFTER INCREASING COVID VACCINATION RATES OF CHINA-SUPPLIED COUNTRY

“We have media that are in no way patriotic at a time when our society is in grave danger, and you have Chinese media that are dominated by the Communist Party,” Chang said, noting that the Chinese media are in great shape. party either state-run or simply “propagating the party line” because they have to.

“We have free media, which means people can do whatever they want, but the problem is we are educating a whole generation that doesn’t understand the essentials of our society and our patriotism,” Chang said. .

However, the author of the “Great Chinese-American Technological War” does not blame the media alone.

“It’s a criticism of our society,” he said. “And this is a dynamic that could lead to the downfall of our republic.”

David Stilwell, who served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State in the Office of East Asia and Pacific Affairs from June 2019 to January, has been trying for years to get the U.S. media to better cover China.

“This thing looks a lot more like the Soviet Union than the big fluffy panda that they described themselves to be,” Stilwell told Fox News, noting that US coverage often reflects the agenda pushed by China.

NEW YORK TIME CHRONICLE REJECTS BAD THINGS WITH OUIGRES, SAYS AMERICA SHOULD BE MORE LIKE CHINA

“They’ve done a really good job, actually, focusing on what they call political warfare, information warfare, getting into our system, getting their point across,” Stilwell said. “The media are going to watch themselves better, I think more than that the American people are going to have to demand better quality and not reward bad reporting and sensationalism.”

CNN was mocked earlier in June for releasing a report that boosted reports of coronavirus vaccination rates in China, without appearing to question statistics that are too good to be true from China.

Stilwell agrees that many news agencies are lenient with China because of the economic incentives, but he also believes some journalists are just not prepared. He believes that if the US media spent more time trying to understand China before embarking on the coverage, then Xi and the CCP would not necessarily be treated so favorably.

The atrocities committed by the CCP were recently documented by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, ranging from the annexation of Tibet in 1951 to “grotesque human rights violations” against Uyghurs in Xinjiang from 2017.

“If they actually investigated for more than an hour or so, they would see that this is Kim Il-sung, a personality cult in North Korea,” Stilwell said. “It looks good at first glance. I don’t think they’re doing it because they particularly care about communism, I think they’re just jumping on what looks like good news.”

Another issue raised by Stilwell concerns visas and the fear that the CCP will consider them as a means of retaliation for coverage perceived as critical or negative by the Communist government. He believes it could influence journalists’ reporting in Beijing.

Stilwell also took issue with NBC News host Chuck Todd, who said last month that critics of China should “be careful what they say” because of an increase in hate crimes against Americans. Asian origin.

“I think Chuck Todd should be ashamed of himself,” Stilwell said. “Telling America’s leaders to censor themselves is the worst kind of flattery. What other country would we do this to?

Chang also didn’t like Todd’s comment.

“There is a regime that is trying to overthrow our government, so this is paramount, we have to be clear about it, we have to speak up about it,” Chang said. “All hate crimes are bad, but we need to stand up for our society and we need to be clear about it.”

Fox News Caitlin McFall, Cortney OBrien, Edmund DeMarche, and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.