Meet Kashmiri Modi’s Separatist Leaders Against Everyone

The June 24 meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Farooq Abdallah-LED Gupkar gang and others hurt the Kashmiri parties[1]. It hurt the oldest religio-political outfit in Kashmir National Conference (CN) most clearly suggested that the Gupkaris and the rest were following diametrically opposed paths.

In fact, the two main Gupkaris Farooq Abdallah and Mehbooba Mufti were at loggerheads even before the highly publicized meeting began. It was Farooq Abdullah, who arrived in New Delhi on June 24, who made everyone understand that all was not well with the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). When the waiting reporters asked him if he approved of Mehbooba Muftis’ suggestion that the prime minister should speak in Pakistan[2]Visibly upset Farooq Abdullah said: Why should I say what she said; his agenda is different and my agenda is different. It should be recalled that the very radicalized Mufti Mehbooba had made a pro-Pakistani statement in the very presence of Farooq Abdullah on June 24 and that also at the Gupkar residence of the president of the PAGD.

Muzaffar Baig had upset everyone in Kashmir by taking a position on article 370 he had taken. The result was that Sajad Lone, a devotee of the Kashmiri nation, offended and injured, also trained his weapons in Muzaffar Baig.

It was in this situation that the meeting between the Prime Minister and Gupkaris and others from Kashmir began around 3:30 p.m. And what happened at the meeting further demonstrated that those who came to New Delhi from Srinagar were a divided house. They made the task of the Prime Minister and his government very easy and smooth.

The case in point is what Farooq Abdullah meant and what Muzaffar Hussain Baig, former ideologue of the PDP and deputy chief minister of Ghulam Nabi Azad– led a motley coalition government, did and said. As Farooq Abdullah started talking about Article 370, Muzaffar Baig responded and intervened. He told Farooq Abdullah that he would violate the Supreme Court directive if he spoke out against the repeal of Section 370 or commented on it because the case was pending. And that amended the whole scenario. Subsequently, Farooq Abdullah did not even refer once to what the Modi government had done on August 5, 2019. He only informed the prime minister that the people of J&K were unhappy. Mehbooba referred to article 370 but indirectly. In short, Baig punctured Gupkaris 7-point division agenda and created a very difficult situation for Farooq Abdullah and other Gupkaris. At the same time, Baig tried to advance his own agenda: he urged PM to reflect on section 371 and apply it to UT of J&K so that no outsider to J&K can buy land or get employment at J&K. In other words, he urged the Prime Minister to apply the repealed Article 35A in the form of Article 371.

The fact that the Prime Minister and Home Secretary Amit Shah gave nothing to the Gupkaris and others and that they only spoke of demarcation, election and restoration of the state at the appropriate time was admitted in the public press by none other than the spokesperson for PAGD and the Secretary of State for CPIM MY Tarigami. He said in Delhi: We have come to Delhi with high hopes, but we are returning to Srinagar empty-handed.

And in Srinagar, two senior NC officials, former High Court judge and deputy Hasnain Masoodi and three times deputy and Shiite leader Ruhullah Mehdi threw himself on Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdallah | and others from Kashmir but without naming them. MP Masoodi called the sub-judice argument broad and elusive to avoid taking a position on revoking the special status of the former state of J&K. The author of an unconstitutional act, notwithstanding the contestation of the act, is always free to reverse the decision and restore the majesty of the law and constitutional supremacy. It also does not bar any person, group of people or political party from expressing their views or taking a stand on the issue, he said.

The deputy NC also reminded the leadership of his party and others that the expectation of no less than 144 petitions against An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (LAC) did not dissuade political parties from making the CAA an election issue, strongly opposing the CAA in the election campaign and promising not to do CAA in Assam if it is voted on. He added : Kerala and West Bengal Assemblies during the duration of the challenge to the CAA even passed resolutions against the CAA and the NRCP. People are not as gullible as the leaders think and understand the game plan very well.

And what did Ruhullah say as he tore Abdullahs and others apart? He, among others, said: We have lost this opportunity because the politicians in Kashmir have turned in on themselves for the reasons they know best. They apologized before, during and after the meeting. These parties have cornered themselves. They lost an opportunity. We have to take inspiration from Mamata Banerjee. It stood strong and retaliated and retaliated This meeting was, as I predicted, like all past engagements between Delhi and Srinagar, which were only beneficial for Delhi. Prime Minister Modi wanted to legitimize the decision of August 5 and this meeting and its result are of great help to this end. J&K did not get anything good out of the meeting. Delhi got more than she wanted.

Not only that, an angry and indignant Mehdi also said: Participation in the delimitation, which is a product of the act by which section 370 was removed, would mean giving legitimacy and acceptance to the decisions of August 5 that we should challenge instead of accept. Mehdi said that he will leave NC if he stood for election before the restoration of special status.

The way NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and former MP Ruhullah Mehdi tore and ridiculed their leadership and the tone and tenor of the language they used must have piqued the Abdullahs and further weakened their moral and political authority, even within their own attire. The reasons are not really hard to understand.

As said, Muzaffar Baig had upset all of Kashmir by taking a position on article 370 that he had taken. The result was that offended and injured people Hundreds of loners, a follower of the Kashmiri nation, also trained his weapons in Muzaffar Baig. Its Peoples ‘Conference (PC) said that Baigs’ declarations had become an embarrassment for the party and even at All-Party Meet with the PM, he interrupted the leaders who raised the question of article 370. After distancing himself from Muzaffar Baig, the PC made everyone understand that he was ready to withdraw his support for his wife Safina Baig, who is DDC president, Baramulla. The point is that the Communist Party has disowned Muzaffar Baig.

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone has also taken a line different of Congress Sonia, Mehbooba Mufti and NC leaders like Omar Abdullah and declared that his party, also called as Celebration of Kings like Altaf Bukhari’s JK Apni party, would not link elections to independence.

He hopes that the supporters of the Kashmiri leaders based in Jammu, including the Abdullahs, would take note of the change of political scene, equations or other between the parties and the politics of the Kashmiri parties, in particular the NC, the PDP and the PC. , and would act accordingly. They would do well to say goodbye to them, stop advocating an ill-conceived concept of the Jammu sub-region, categorically reject what their Kashmiri masters stand for, and preach and amend their Jammu Declaration by abolishing Kashmir and adding the separate slogan of the state of Jammu; the ultimate object. They must act as serious political figures with consideration of the long term interests of the nation and the province of Jammu to which they belong. The sooner they did it, the better for the socio-economic and political health of Jammus. The June 24 meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Farooq Abdallah-LED Gupkar gang and others hurt the Kashmiri parties[1].

