“Nationalist Party”: nationalism in decline

Illustration by Adam zyglis at Caglé Cartoons.

From around 2015, nationalist political parties have made tremendous strides in countries around the world, but more recently they have declined.

the nationalist push was led by a new generation of right-wing populist demagogues who, feeding off public discontent with widespread immigration and economic stagnation, achieved surprising political breakthroughs. Matteo Salvini from Italy, Geert Wilders from the Netherlands and Marine Le Pen from France have catapulted their marginal political movements to the rank of major party.

In Britain, Nigel Farages United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) surprised the main parties by winning a referendum calling for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. Donald Trump, champion of a America First Politics, shocked political experts when they emerged victorious from the 2016 US presidential race.

The political tide turned against nationalism, and as a result, possibilities arose for tackling global issues on a global basis.

Two years later, in Brazil, the flamboyant Jair Bolsonaro, campaigning under the slogan Brazil above all, was easily elected president of his country. In May 2019, Narendra Modis BJP, a Hindu nationalist party, won a crushing election victory in India.

As the recognized leader of the right-wing nationalist uprising in these and other countries, Trump has established close contacts with his foreign counterparts and withdrew the US government from international treaties, as well as global institutions. Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first, he reprimanded the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019. The future does not belong to the globalists. The future belongs to the patriots.

But, even as he spoke, the nationalist momentum began to falter. In Europe, every nationalist political success in 2019 was accompanied by a defeat.

Although, in Spain, the small anti-immigrant Vox party won seats, in Austria the Nationalist Freedom Party suffered major setbacks, while the once powerful Britain UKIP and GreeceThe enraged movement of the Golden Dawn has all but disappeared. In turkey, the nationalist party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered stinging electoral defeats in the three largest cities of the country.

Things got even worse for the nationalists in 2020. A loss of Modis BJP in Delhi that February added to its streak of regional electoral defeats.

In Italy, Salvinis Northern League suffered an electoral rout and the center-left Democratic Party replaced him in the coalition government. Meanwhile at France, the National Rally Le Pens suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections of July 2020 and, in November, Brazil Bolsonaro was humiliated when most of the candidates he campaigned for failed to win the election.

Perhaps the biggest nationalist defeat came in November in the United States, where Trump lost his presidential re-election campaign by 7 million votes and his radicalized Republican party failed to win back the House of Representatives , which he lost in 2018.

This year, the nationalist defeats turned into a rout. In January, the Republican Trumps lost the special Senate elections, ending their party’s control over the US Senate. In March, Erdogan’s political control over turkey collapsed again, as polls showed support for his nationalist party waned dramatically. In May, Modis BJP lost another regional election.

The same thing happened in June. In Germany, where the Nationalist Alternative for Germany was to win a surprise victory in the regional elections, garnered a disappointing 20.8% of the vote, barely more than half of the percentage obtained by the Christian Democrats and considerably less than the total obtained by left-wing parties.

In Brazil, there were clear signs that Bolsonaro’s regime, with record unpopularity, was teetering towards collapse. Finally, in France, where the Marine Le Pens party had a good chance of triumphing in six of the country’s 13 regional elections, he ended up defeated in Each of them.

As the nationalist tide receded, governments turned to revive international institutions and agreements beaten in previous years. These include:

the United Nations

the world health organization

the Paris climate agreements

and the main nuclear disarmament agreements

As another sign of their willingness to engage in global action, major governments have proposed a minimum corporate tax.

How to explain this change in the fate of the nationalist parties?

One of the factors behind the political turnaround is that the style, policies and behavior of some of the main nationalist politicians triggered alarm bells in the minds of many people and political parties on authoritarianism and even fascism. Some of these politicians, in fact, displayed fascist tendencies and also encouraged violent and right-wing actions by their supporters.

Therefore, concerned voters and parties concerned about preserve democracy and political freedom, were willing to make political compromises, such as unite behind the most eligible alternative to the nationalist candidate.

A deeper reason, however, is that, in a world facing global problems such as a pandemic, climate catastrophe, a nuclear arms race, and economic inequality, a nationalist approach doesn’t make much sense. Realizing this, most of the public gravitates towards comprehensive solutions.

A Pew Research Center survey in the summer of 2020 found that 81% of 14,276 respondents in 14 countries believed countries around the world should act as part of a global community that works together to solve problems. Some 76% endorsed the role of the United Nations in promoting human rights and 74% in promoting peace, while 63% said WHO had done a good job in dealing with the crisis of COVID-19.

Of course, despite the recent setbacks suffered by the nationalist parties, they are far from dead. They managed to establish themselves as part of the political landscape and today govern a variety of countries, including Brazil, Hungary, India, Poland and Turkey. In the United States, the Trump-dominated Republican Party controls many state governments and has a reasonable chance of regaining control of the federal government.

Despite this, the political mainstream has recently turned against nationalism and, as a result, opportunities have reappeared to address global issues on a global basis.

Larry Wittner

PeaceVoice