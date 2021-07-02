Move the national capital as a revolutionary movement from Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The relocation of the national capital from Jakarta to Penajam Paser Utara in East Kalimantan is a revolutionary step for the government of President Joko Widodo in achieving equitable development, increasing human resources, as well as the encouragement of the progress of the nation’s civilization.

The relocation of the country’s capital to East Kalimantan, which lies at the center of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, will promote a more equitable distribution of development in other regions.

The relocation of the capital will encourage infrastructure and economic growth, improve the quality and competence of human resources in East Kalimantan.

Thus, the opportunity for equitable development in the surrounding area will be easier compared to centralized growth in Java.

Vice-IV of the Presidential Personnel Office Juri Ardiantoro said, based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), in the fourth quarter of 2020, the total gross domestic product (GDP) of 15,434,200 billion rupees, of which 58.75 percent was still dominated by Java. , followed by Sumatra 21.36 percent, Kalimantan 7.94 percent, Sulawesi 6.66 percent, Bali and Nusa Tenggara 2.94 percent, and Maluku and Papua 2.34 percent.

This shows a very real disparity. It is hoped that with the development of the country’s capital in East Kalimantan, the scope and attention of all stakeholders towards equitable development in other areas will be more open.

The development of the new national capital has a noble objective and must be supported by all parties.

Without a bold revolutionary step from a president named Joko Widodo, the speech on moving the capital could continue to be delayed.

However, medium and long term planning is necessary in the construction of this new national capital. Especially in the midst of a pandemic that is forcing the government to reallocate the budget to deal with COVID-19.

With careful planning, Indonesia can immediately start building the nation’s capital when the pandemic begins to subside.

Medium- and long-term planning efforts must be pursued in an unconventional way.

So far, the government has determined that the funding scheme for the new state capital is not dependent on the state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN).

The most significant funding pattern comes from government cooperation with business entities as well as contributions and investments from private parties.

In addition, improving the quality of human resources must also be prepared in a measurable way, not only by the government, but also by the next generation, such as students.

Students must participate in preparing for the opportunities that will arise in the new national capital.

These opportunities are open not only from an economic point of view, but also from a political leadership point of view.

Students can prepare to seize opportunities in future national political leadership.

Civilization progress

The Coordinator of the Special Staff of the President of the Republic of Indonesia AAGN Ari Dwipayana said that the construction of the new national capital (IKN) is a tangible manifestation of the development of civilization as a representation of the progress of the nation.

According to Ari Dwipayana, the relocation of the national capital is urgent, as the burden on DKI Jakarta as the capital in the future will be even heavier, both as a government center and as a business center.

He also agreed that the choice of East Kalimantan as the location for the construction of the new capital was very appropriate. In addition to the absence of disaster risk in East Kalimantan, the level of population density is still low, as well as an effort to accelerate equitable development.

East Kalimantan’s geostrategic position in central Indonesia, he said, would facilitate efforts to equalize the economy, especially towards eastern Indonesia which is still lagging behind.

The relocation of the capital should indeed have a significant economic impact by being able to encourage exchanges between regions and encourage the creation of greater employment opportunities.

The construction of the nation’s new capital will be part of the significant history of the Indonesian nation, where the new capital will be an initiative of the nation’s children, not a colonial legacy.

The Indonesian nation will prove its ability to build the desired capital of the country.

Young Indonesian talents need to work together to achieve this, as well as to open up opportunities for collaboration with global talents.

This is why the development of the capital also represents the progress of the civilization of the nation.

President Jokowi himself has warned that moving the country’s new capital is not just moving the center of government, buildings and finding strategic locations or designing beautiful architectural designs. But you also have to have a big vision for the future.

First, the vision to be smart metropolis this compact and modern. Second, it must be designed to be an inclusive, attractive, humanistic, friendly and comfortable city for all.

Third, the new capital will represent the identity of the nation by appreciating the cultural diversity of Indonesia.

Fourth, encourage growth smart economy, an economy based on research and innovation, as well as being able to create new employment opportunities.

Fifth, it is designed as a super hub for the surrounding area.

State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said the construction of the new state capital must also be followed by growth in other villages and towns.

It aims to create a balance in development.

What Erick Thohir said was true. In anticipation of an increase in the population growth of Indonesia in the future, development can not only be achieved in the new capital of the country, but in all regions simultaneously.

The goal is that the population density can spread to a number of other areas, and not just cram into the new capital.

In essence, the new capital is to be a driving force for the nation’s economy in the future as well as a national identity in harmony with Bhinneka Tunggal Ika.

The development of the new national capital must be able to respond to the problems of equitable development which have often surfaced, while remaining attentive to environmental aspects and to the participation of local communities.

Everything must be approached in innovative and extraordinary ways, together, in the spirit of creating a developed Indonesia.

