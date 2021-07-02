What’s next for the Trump organization after tax crimes accusationExBulletin





NOEL KING, HOST:

Former President Trump’s company and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg are accused of tax evasion. New York City prosecutors yesterday released an indictment of 15 counts. They say the Trump Organization has embarked on a 15-year plan to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Journalist Andrea Bernstein covered this story for NPR and was in the courtroom yesterday. Hello, Andréa.

ANDREA BERNSTEIN, BYLINE: Hello, Noel.

KING: Donald Trump himself was not indicted in this indictment. But it is his family’s business. What was his alleged involvement?

BERNSTEIN: So you see traces of Donald Trump throughout the indictment. He personally signed a check, according to the indictment, to the school fees of the grandchildren’s school of his financial director Allen Weisselberg. He signed a lease for an apartment Weisselberg allegedly used to avoid paying taxes.

But more than that, what is on display is this protracted criminal scheme allegedly implemented by senior executives in the Trump organization. It is the company that bears his name. Donald Trump was so tied to the company that he refused to divest himself when he was president. So what we see is that this ploy was allegedly implemented to deceive the very government for which he was responsible while he was president. I want to be clear. Trump has always denied wrongdoing. He was not charged. And his company and CFO have pleaded not guilty.

KING: What else did you learn during the arraignment about the allegations?

BERNSTEIN: So the project would have a broad scope. There were Mercedes-Benz leases that would have been paid by the company for Weisselberg’s personal use, the tuition I mentioned, vacation entertainment – which were cash checks that would have been refunded to Weisselberg. so that he would get bonuses from other Trump companies, like Mar -a-Lago, which he called himself an independent consultant when he was not. And also, there were these very careful records that would have been kept that showed this scheme, which showed how he had full compensation. And each of those things that were allegedly tax dodges were opposed to that to make up for the compensation.

KING: Okay. So ultimately, what implications could these accusations have for Allen Weisselberg and for Trump’s affairs?

BERNSTEIN: Well, on the one hand, Weisselberg, who has been an employee of the company for almost 50 years, entered court yesterday in handcuffs. It was a very dramatic moment. But he’s gone. He didn’t have to pay a deposit. He could go back to work. He could be there today in Trump Tower, which is far from the kind of shoddy criminal courthouse in New York City.

But things get complicated when a company and its CFO are charged with crimes. There may be problems obtaining financing, bank loans. There may be problems with existing loans. You have to certify as a business that you are not lying, and now that business is accused of a 15 year lying scheme. So while Trump’s business has suffered reputational damage – for example, after the Capitol Riots – it takes him to a new level, in fact being charged with serious crimes in New York City.

KING: Now we know the Manhattan District Attorney has gone to the Supreme Court twice to try and get Trump’s tax returns, hired a team of prosecutors and forensic accountants, reviewed millions of pages of documents. Where does the investigation go from here?

BERNSTEIN: So yesterday New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has a separate civil action, and the prosecutor sat outside the courtroom but then didn’t say anything. They made it clear that the investigation was ongoing. In court, prosecutors requested a protective order to prevent the disclosure of the evidence to others they might investigate – other leaders, the former president or his family. And the latest count interestingly indicates a relationship between Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump, namely that Weisselberg had an entry in Donald Trump’s ledger deleted. This is a very strong clue that the DA’s office is still digging into the relationship, and there is more to come.

KING: Reporter Andrea Bernstein, thank you for your reporting. We appreciate that.

BERNSTEIN: Good to talk to you.

