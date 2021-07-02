They didn’t have to die – Editorial





Editorial

Java and Bali are now subject to the toughest government-imposed coronavirus restrictions to date as the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the nation, possibly triggering one of the most ruthless and deadly health calamities in memory of man. The emergency restrictions on public activities from July 3 to 20 (PPKM-Darurat), the nickname given to the government’s latest pandemic policy, aim to curb this second wave, which has driven Java’s health systems to edge of collapse. In the grand scheme of things, we welcome this policy, knowing that in times of crisis all mitigation measures deserve to be supported, even if they may be insufficient. Epidemiologists may say that this policy is too limited, too late to contain the spread of the new viral strain, whose transmissibility has been a game-changer in the global fight against the pandemic. But we believe that the biggest problem is not the policy itself, the effectiveness of which is open to debate, but the overall pandemic strategy of the Joko “Jokowi” Widodo administration, which is more oriented towards protection. from the economy to saving lives. Saving the economy has been the principle underlying the administration’s pandemic policies from day one. This is why a coordinating minister of the economy has been appointed to lead the national COVID-19 working group. This is why the government refused to respond to calls for strict, large-scale shutdowns as it was clear the country was heading for a catastrophic second wave. This is why the government has set unrealistic vaccination targets. This is why people who lose their lives to the virus are treated as mere statistics to report – collateral damage to be sustained in order to keep the economy alive. But it’s not just numbers. These are our friends, relatives and fellow citizens who expected nothing more than their government to keep them alive. We cannot afford to maintain this paradigm, not because it will prolong the pandemic and, in the long run, cripple the economy anyway, but because it has placed the heaviest burden on the shoulders of population. In the past two weeks alone, the virus has killed more than 5,000 people, including dozens of health workers. As cases skyrocket and overwhelm hospitals, many have died after failing to seek treatment, indicating how dire the situation is today. And yet, President Jokowi does not seem to show the slightest awareness of the impact of “economy before health” policy on people. That he chose to travel to Kendari in southeast Sulawesi to attend the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) congress as hospitals in Java grapple with a deluge of cases COVID-19 says a lot about its priorities in these difficult times. The new lockdown policy may slow down the current surge in cases, even a little, but it was certainly designed with the notion of economy above all else. Until the government changes paradigm, people will continue to pay the highest price in the fight against the pandemic. We cannot bring back those who perished, but the President alone can change the course of this war.

