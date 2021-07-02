Boris Johnson poses with the giant England flag ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 clash against Ukraine

Boris Johnson posed with a giant English flag outside Downing Street.



Boris Johnson showed his support for the England squad by posing with a giant St George flag outside Downing Street ahead of their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

On Friday, photos of the Prime Minister standing in the center of the gigantic national flag with a thumbs-up were uploaded to No10’s official Flickr account.

Mr Johnson’s grandiose display of support for the national team precedes England’s decisive game on Saturday night against Ukraine in Rome.

Boris Johnson appeared to sign the giant England flag.



The PM posed in the center of the St George flag with his thumbs up.



It will be the team’s first quarter-final of the European Championship since the heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in 2012.

Images of the British Prime Minister – who did not show similar support for Scotland or Wales during the tournament – were uploaded with the caption: ‘Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo outside of 10 Downing Street with a giant St George flag in front of England’s quarterfinal match against Ukraine. “

Most of the shots were bird’s-eye views of the Prime Minister standing in the center of the flag with his thumbs up, with the iconic 10 Downing Street gate directly above him.

Two of the photos showed Mr Johnson hunched over with a pen in hand, appearing to sign the giant St George banner.

Nationwide Building Society, whose mark was displayed on the flag, as well as the badge of the Three Lions of England, wrote on Twitter: “Our giant flag has traveled to @ 10DowningStreet where our own Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson has signed his support for mutual respect in football and wished @England good luck. “

The images sparked a humorous backlash on Twitter, with one user writing: “I don’t know why, but for some reason I see this as a Boris Johnson novelty candle in the middle of a themed birthday cake. of the English flag. “

Another wrote: “@pritipatel says English players kneel down is gesture politics, others say it is disrespectful and drives politics in sport.

“@BorisJohnson standing on a cross of the flag of St George is certainly not a political, disrespectful and non-politicizing gesture in sport.”

Others offered their support for the Prime Minister, with one saying ‘I love this man’ and another writing: ‘It’s nice to have a proud Prime Minister of England, thank you @BorisJohnson.’

However, some were less impressed.

A Twitter user responded to Nationwide saying, “I think maybe I should find a new construction company.”

Another wrote: “Banking with you for decades. This sight makes me want to close my accounts. Pick a more appropriate – and less confrontational – poster boy next time.”

England’s quarter-final match against Ukraine kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. You can stay up to date with the score by logging into LBC or our sister station LBC News, or by following us on Twitter and Facebook.