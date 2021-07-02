Turkey, United States Continue Security Contacts at Afghanistan’s Main Airport

Contacts between Turkey and the United States regarding the security of Kabul International Airport after the American withdrawal will continue, Turkey’s Minister of National Defense said on Friday.

“No decision has been taken yet,” Hulusi Akar told reporters after his visit to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

We will discuss the results of the talks at a meeting chaired by our president. And we will put the plan into effect after the president’s approval, he said.

A delegation of officials from the US State Department and the Pentagon arrived in Ankara last week to discuss progress in efforts to keep Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport operational after the withdrawal of US troops, which is expected to take place. end on September 11.

The two sides subsequently agreed to continue discussions, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The situation in Afghanistan heated up after US President Joe Biden announced that all US forces would withdraw from the war-torn country by September 11, with NATO allies doing the same.

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue at a recent NATO leaders summit in Brussels.

Ankara has been leading the military and logistics operations at Kabul Airport for six years as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always been non-combatants, has reportedly offered to keep the airport amid questions about how security will be provided along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital.