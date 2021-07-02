PM Modi likely to remake the cabinet: who are all in the heat of the action

After numerous false alarms and a long wait from wannabes, government sources say Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reorganize his cabinet and is considering two windows of opportunity. One could open as early as July 7 and the other after the monsoon session of Parliament or Prime Minister Modis’ speech on Independence Day to the nation.

A high-level government source said a cabinet reshuffle is the prime minister’s prerogative as he has to take into account various factors, such as the pandemic and the next session of parliament, which requires ministers well tuned with their portfolios .

On June 30, Prime Minister Modi addressed his cabinet and asked them to prepare facts and figures to counter accusations made by the opposition. “The comment could be an indication that the prime minister may opt for a post-session recast,” the source said.

Sources say the cabinet reshuffle, as it takes place, should be not only an exercise in shaping administrative governance for the remaining three years of Prime Minister Modis’ tenure, but also to send a political signal in correcting regional representation with an eye on future polls. “It would be a mid-course correction by the Prime Minister,” a minister told India Today.

Read: PM Modi snuggles with Union ministers, BJP leader; cabinet reshuffle probably soon

For starters, the Prime Minister may have a council of 81 members, while there are currently 53 ministers in Prime Minister Modi’s office. Sources say Prime Minister Modi may fill some of the 28 vacancies in order to improve the government’s administrative and political footprint.

Sources said the prime minister could make just over 20 changes to his board. Changes can include new inductions, leaders sent from government to party, and vice versa, and a redistribution of portfolios, ”a leader told India Today.

LONG WAITING CASES

The list of those who were waiting and could be inducted includes Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal. While Scindia left Congress and joined the BJP on March 10 last year, Sonowal recently gave way to Hemanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister of Assam. Both are expected to get cabinet positions, as Scindhia was a deputy minister in the UPA government and Sonowal was a minister in the NDA government until 2016.

PERFORMANCE CRITERIA

Performance should be one of the benchmarks when PM Modi expands his practice. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has faced criticism from the opposition for failing to anticipate the ferocity of the second wave of Covid-19 and a slowdown in the vaccination campaign. The death and distress caused in the second wave prompted Prime Minister Modi to step in and take charge of the battle against the pandemic. He personally oversaw the movement and supply of medical equipment and liquid medical oxygen as well as the resetting of vaccination timelines.

The government had to launch a major damage control exercise to reduce the negative perception that had gained ground following the second wave.

However, a BJP leader told India Today that the decision on the health ministry will require a delicate balance. “Changing the Minister of Health before the session of parliament would be described as an admission of guilt by the opposition, which should target the prime minister for the second wave of distress,” said the leader.

However, a counter-theory is that a key ministry change in the battle against Covid-19 could blunt the opposition’s accusation.

If Prime Minister Modi proposes a change to the health ministry, the BJP is expected to bring an MP from Delhi to the council to replace Dr Harsh Vardhan. The names of Delhi MPs Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi are circling as probable for the post.

Sources say there are three ministers who are under the target due to performance issues.

RATIONALIZATION PORTFOLIO

PM Modi should take a decisive step to introduce greater efficiency by reducing the burden of multiple ministers who hold multiple portfolios. These are portfolios that do not fit into the super-ministry category that PM Modi has opted for since 2014.

Hardeep Singh Puri is Minister of State (Independent Office) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation, while he is also Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Narendra Singh Tomar is the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj as well as the Ministry of Food Processing, which became vacant after Shiromani MP Akali Dal Harasimrat Kaur Badal resigned. of the cabinet because of the three agricultural laws.

Piyush Goyal holds the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Trade and Industry as well as the Ministry of Consumption, Food and Public Distribution, which he headed after the death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ravi Shankar Prasad has the Ministry of Communication, the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Prakash Javadekar has held the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises since November 2019.

NEW FACES AND LIKELY NEW OPENINGS

In this exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi must consider polls in five states next year, which could impact the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha and honor alliance partners.

Sources say Prime Minister Modi could bring in another junior minister to the finance ministry, which has its job to do due to the enormous tension created by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

Among the new faces, the name of MP Rajya Sabha of Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw is under discussion. Vaishnaw, as a former IAS officer of the class of 1994, had served a term in the office of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees as private secretary.

Sources say Odisha’s probable other is the vice chairman of the Baijayant Panda party. A senior executive said Panda could find a place as a junior minister at the Foreign Ministry.

The other newcomer to the board could be Dr Pritam Gopinath Rao Munde, BJP MP for the second term from Beed constituency in Maharashtra. She is the daughter of BJP Maharastra strongman, the late Gopinath Munde. The other Maharashtra ruler who could find a place on the council is strongman Narayan Rane, sources say.

Although the name of BJP member Rajya Sabha Bhupendra Yadav, head of the Bihar and Gujarat party, is circulating, some leaders say Prime Minister Modi may not be hanging over one of his main convenience stores.

Sources say BJP chairman JP Nadda expects to be inducted into the council by crucial states like Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnataka. BJP leaders or defectors who fought a hard battle against Mamata Banerjees TMC in West Bengal could also find a place in the cabinet.

After a meeting between Nadda and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi, there is speculation that the three-term MP could find a place on the board.

There is speculation that the BJP may fire a UP minister in state politics to make way for UP BJP chairman Swatantra Dev Singh on the board. However, UP BJP sources claim that this would mean having a new party chairman just months before the state elections.

BIHAR ALLIANCE

LJP

Since Chirag Paswan pulled his party out of the NDA fold ahead of the 2020 Bihar elections, the cabinet seat that became vacant after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan will likely go to his uncle Pashupati Paras. The uncle led a coup against Chirag and had the dissident faction recognized by the chairman of Lok Sabha as the Lok Janshakti (LJP) party last month. Paras, however, is unlikely to secure the crucial food and consumer portfolio owned by the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

JD (U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Modi in the third week of June. Sources claim that Bihar’s crucial ally, which ended its long feud with Prime Minister Modi, is likely to secure two cabinet seats against one that was offered in 2019, which led Nitish Kumar to exclude JD (U) from the board.

The names of two JD (U) leaders – Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lallan) Singh and JD (U) senior member Rajya Sabha RCP Singh are circling as Nitish Kumars chooses for the board.

However, it is not clear whether BJP Bihar chief and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, who moved to Delhi after the Bihar polls, would get a spot.

TOP ALLIANCE

Faced with serious damage to the chemistry of his castes that led to successful exits in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly polls of 2017 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Prime Minister Modi wants to put things right.

Sources say the OBC, MBC and Dalit segments need to receive a signal. Prominent OBC player Apna Dals Anupriya Patel (Mirzapur), who has been sidelined since 2019, is likely to secure a place on the board.

BJP sources say there is also a possibility that a leader representing the dominant Brahmin and Dalit communities could find a place in the cabinet.

WATCH | PM Modi holds meeting with cabinet ministers ahead of cabinet reshuffle