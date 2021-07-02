Lithuania calls for EU summit with China – POLITICO





Franco-German domination of EU-China relations should end and be replaced by a “united format” and a summit with President Xi Jinping involving the 27 EU leaders, the Lithuanian foreign minister told POLITICO. Gabrielius Landsbergis’ call comes a day after Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda asked European Council President Charles Michel to organize such a summit this year. “I hope President Xi will accept your joint invitation for such a meeting in Brussels in the second half of this year,” Nausda wrote in a letter to Michel seen by POLITICO. “I would also like to encourage that these 27 + 1 summits take place regularly and be preceded by a strategic discussion on China” between the 27 leaders of the EU. Nausda added, “Unfortunately, in recent years, China has become less of a cooperative partner than an unfair competitor and systemic rival.” In recent months, Lithuania has advocated a tougher line on China, first abandoning the “17 + 1” format created by Beijing to coordinate with Eastern Europe, and then strengthening diplomatic support to Taiwan, including the donation of COVID-19 vaccines. On the other hand, Lithuania is calling for more EU unity while some member states, like Germany and France, have played a bigger role in China’s engagement at EU level. . At the end of last year, the penultimate day of the German presidency of the Council of the EU, the bloc struck a massive investment deal with China. In addition to Chancellor Angela Merkel and the two leaders of the European institutions, Michel and his counterpart from the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron was also present during the signing of the agreement. When asked if this kind of Franco-German lead should be avoided in the future, Landsbergis said in an interview: “Yes, I think if we see how Europe engages with China, we see that it’s either bilateral, where the big countries have their own way to talk with China on, you know, a number of issues, in some sort of troika format that you mentioned, or [what] is now 16 + 1. But there is no united position on China, there is no unified format for speaking with China. “ Macron invited Merkel to join him, along with then-European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, to meet with Xi at Lyse in 2019. The EU was also planning a trip to China this summer that would have included Macron and Merkel, although things were complicated. by the pandemic and no date has been set. Merkel had hoped to hold a summit in Leipzig during the German presidency, but the plan also favored by Xi was scrapped due to the pandemic. While most EU countries are in favor of tougher measures against China’s human rights abuses, Hungary has single-handedly blocked any further EU initiative to denounce Hong Kong. “It is not our international partners or other actors that divide us, but we allow ourselves to be divided when we talk to other international actors,” Landsbergis said. “So creating a 27 + 1 format would solve this problem and make Europe a strategic unit.” He again urged other EU members in China’s now 16 + 1 format to follow Lithuania and leave the club. “We would like to see more countries, you know, follow us, because we really think the format divides, it’s not healthy for Europe,” he said. A European Council spokesperson confirmed receipt of the Lithuanian President’s letter, but declined to comment further on the proposal. The letter was also sent to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jana, who began his six-month presidency of the Council on Thursday.

