DOJ releases new video of Federico Klein in the Capitol riot





Federico Klein faces six counts in connection with January 6, including that of assaulting police with a dangerous weapon.

WASHINGTON A new video released by the Justice Department on Thursday appears to show a federally appointed person of former President Donald Trump attempting to steal a riot shield from an officer during the Capitol riot.

The video was one of two pieces of evidence against Federico Klein released this week as part of an ongoing effort by WUSA and other news outlets to push for more transparency in the ongoing Jan.6 investigations.

In a 3.5-minute clip, police officers from Capitol and DC can be seen setting up a shield wall as they struggle to exchange reinforcements for exhausted police officers who hold the front line against a mob pro-Trump in the tunnels of the Capitol.

Towards the end of this clip, an unidentified woman can be seen screaming for help as she is crushed between the crowd and the line of riot officers.

In a second video, officers in the same tunnel can be seen clashing against members of the mob, who repeatedly shout that they just want a fair election! In the middle of the 5-minute video, a man federal prosecutors previously identified as Federico Klein, a former named Trump at the US State Department, can be seen making his way to the front of the crowd . He then appears to be trying to grab a riot shield from an officer’s hand, before picking up a large metal pole.

Klein faces six counts in connection with the riot, including allegations that he attacked officers with a police riot shield. He is also accused of inciting the crowd inside the tunnels of the Capitol, allegedly shouting, We need new people as part of the first wave of combat officers.

Klein resigned from the State Department two weeks after the riot and was arrested in March after a number of witnesses, including a former State Department colleague, saw his photo on an FBI research poster and denounced it.

In April, a federal judge granted Klein release from prison pending trial, ruling that he did not pose a serious threat to the community despite his clear willingness to use force to advance his personal beliefs.

Last month, the Justice Department said it offered Klein a plea deal, but he and his lawyer had yet to respond to the offer. Klein’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 13 at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to the videos released Thursday in the Klein case, the media coalition that WUSA joined won the publication of another series of videos showing a group of Proud Boys preparing to storm the Capitol and footage of a former NYPD officer repeatedly assaulting police with a metal flag pole. Last month, the coalition also won the publication of another series of videos showing a man identified by prosecutors as Patrick Edward McCaughey III, of Connecticut, assaulting police with a riot shield in the tunnels of the Capitol.

We are tracking all arrests, charges and investigations into the January 6 assault on Capitol Hill. Sign up for our Capitol Breach newsletter here to never miss an update.

