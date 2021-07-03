Prime Minister Johnson backs Indian Covishield vaccine in European Union travel programs, World News





After nine European nations were put on India’s list Covishield vaccine on their list of travel guidelines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no reason for people who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines made in India to be excluded from vaccination passport programs. the European Union is issuing digital coronavirus certificates for travelers to track their coronavirus vaccination status. Watch: Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Greece, Ireland, Spain and Estonia have approved the Covishiled vaccine. Estonia said it would recognize all vaccines produced in India, including Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Switzerland and Iceland have also approved the Covishield vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had previously only listed four vaccines on its list, excluding Indian Covishiled. “I see no reason why MHRA-approved vaccines should not be recognized under vaccine passports and I am very confident this will not be a problem,” Johnson said as reports noted. at least 5 million people. in Britain took the Covishield jab which is produced by Serum Institute in India. the European Commission said on Friday he was looking for a “coordinated approach” for the best possible way to accept the Indian version of AstraZeneca’s shot, Covishield. The EU had previously recognized the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Boris Johnson spokesman said all AstraZeneca vaccines administered in the UK are the same product and it will work with the European Commission on mutual recognition of certification. Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanian Jaishankar had previously said he had taken clearance for the Covishiled vaccine when meeting with EU officials on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Italy. (With contributions from the Agencies)

