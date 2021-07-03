Politics
US troops leave Afghanistan’s largest base, ending 20-year stay
TOKYO / NEW YORK – All US forces have withdrawn from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced on Friday, ending their nearly two-decade deployment to the largest US military base in Afghanistan. country.
The US military had used Bagram, a Soviet-built airstrip about 60 km north of the Afghan capital Kabul, as an entry point for its forces. The facility has also provided a launching point for air attacks since coalition forces took control of it in 2001.
In December 2001, New York City firefighters and police were flown in to bury a piece of the World Trade Center in Bagram, days after the Taliban were toppled for harboring Osama bin Laden.
“All coalition and US troops left Bagram Air Base last night,” tweeted Fawad Aman, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, who added that the base had been handed over to the National Defense Forces and Afghan security forces. The withdrawal of forces from the base symbolizes the end of the American military engagement in the country.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby later told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday approved a plan to transfer command authority over the mission in Afghanistan from senior General Scott Miller. US military commander there, to General Frank McKenzie, the commander of the United States. Central Command, later this month.
US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House: “We are on the right track, exactly as we expected to be.”
When asked if the troop withdrawal would be completed in a few days, the president replied “no”.
Biden explained that Bagram’s withdrawal at this point was “to make sure there was enough, in quotation marks,” wiggle room “that we could get” before its September deadline. “There will still be forces left. But this is a rational withdrawal with our allies.”
“So there is nothing unusual about it,” he said.
The United States and the Taliban reached a peace deal in February 2020 that included a possible withdrawal of American troops. Biden continued in April by announcing that 2,500 personnel stationed in Afghanistan would be withdrawn by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. It marks the end of an operation that has already seen up to 100,000 American troops on the ground.
But the US military will keep a small contingent of troops in Afghanistan indefinitely, largely to provide security for the US embassy in Kabul.
Meanwhile, the Taliban are maintaining their offensive and expanding the territory under their control. There are still concerns that the withdrawal of US troops could worsen security in Afghanistan.
The United Nations envoy to Afghanistan said last week that the Taliban had captured more than 50 of the country’s 370 districts and were able to control provincial capitals as the country seemed increasingly unstable with the end foreign military support. Beyond its traditional strongholds to the south, the Taliban have taken control of areas like Kunduz to the north, where they have traditionally had no influence.
Turkey has offered to take over the protection of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the proposal to Biden at the recent meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Turkey is the only majority Muslim member of NATO and has historic ties to Afghanistan. More than 500 Turkish soldiers are engaged in the NATO mission in Afghanistan.
For Afghanistan, where three quarters of the territory is mountainous, Kabul airport is a crucial gateway to the outside world. Without an open gateway, it will be difficult for diplomats and aid workers to be based in the country.
Ankara sees it as an opportunity to improve its relations with Washington. Following its decision to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles, Turkey came under US sanctions and was kicked out of the F-35 fighter jet development project.
