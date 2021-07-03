Water row: After Jagan’s missive, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: A day after his AP YS counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the production of hydel electricity by Telangana amid heightened tensions between the two Telugu states, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also decided to approach the Prime Minister.

Sources in the government said KCR would likely meet with Modi and Union minister jal shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after July 5 to discuss the quarrel over Krishna’s water sharing between AP and Telangana and plans irrigation scheme, in particular the Rayalaseema Elevator Irrigation Project (RLIP), being built by the AP government.

Official sources said the CMO was trying to secure a meeting with the prime minister after July 5. If KCR does not get Modis ‘appointment due to Modis’ busy schedule, the CM may send a delegation of ministers to represent the case at the Center, the sources mentioned. The decision to meet with the Prime Minister was taken by KCR following Jagan’s complaint to the Center.

At the recent cabinet meeting, KCR said his government would not remain silent and raise the issue of PA’s illegal elevator projects in the next parliamentary session.

The state believes in a permanent solution

He also said the issues would be brought to the attention of the state’s citizens.

A senior official in the water resources department said the Telangana government believes in a permanent solution to the water disputes between the two states. To find a lasting solution to the problem, the state government has already withdrawn the case from the Supreme Court following an opinion from the jal shakti ministry. The ministry and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), however, failed to act quickly on water sharing issues and failed to stop illegal PA projects, the official said. yours.

Officials also demanded the constitution of a water tribunal under the Interstate Water Disputes Act of 1956. TRS government claims Telangana is eligible for 565 tmcft out of 833 tmcft of water of the Krishna River from the current allocation of 299 tmcft.

The CM is visiting Sircilla on July 4th to participate in various programs.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Irrigation Department is preparing to counter AP’s allegations. A CMO official said the KRMB did not discuss any meetings with irrigation officials in the two states. If there is such a meeting, we will raise all issues relating to Krishna’s waters and raise the irrigation projects and illegal diversion of waters to parts of the PA, he said.

While the two states have deployed police in large numbers to irrigation projects like Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala where hydropower is produced, Telangana generated 1,400 MW on Friday.

