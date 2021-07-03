Trump reportedly called Arizona official after election defeat





President Donald J. Trump has twice sought to speak on the phone with the Republican leader of Arizona’s most populous county last winter as the Trump campaign and his allies unsuccessfully tried to undo the narrow victory of Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the state presidential contest, according to the Republican official and records obtained by The Arizona Republic, a Phoenix newspaper.

But the leader, Clint Hickman, then chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said in an interview on Friday that he let calls made in late December and early January go to voicemail and not returned them. I told people, please don’t let the president call me, he said.

At the time, Mr. Hickman was pressed by state Republican Party chairperson and Mr. Trumps’ attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to investigate allegations of county election fraud, which Mr. Biden won by around 45,000 votes.

Liz Harrington, spokesman for Mr. Trump, said in a statement that it was not surprising that Maricopa County election officials were unwilling to examine significant irregularities in the election, although he did not There is no evidence of widespread problems with the Arizona election. She did not respond directly to calls allegedly made by Mr. Trump. Two former campaign aides said they knew nothing about communicating with the Maricopa County official.

The Republic of Arizona obtained recordings of telephone calls from Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani after a Freedom of Information Act request.

Mr. Hickman and the other four county supervisors certified the election results and repeatedly called for free and fair voting. But the Republican-controlled state Senate has started its own review of the 2.1 million votes cast in the county, which has been widely criticized by state officials on both sides and is still ongoing. .

The Arizona Republic reported that the calls came as Republican state president Kelli Ward sought to connect Mr. Hickman and other county officials with Mr. Trump and his allies so that ‘they can discuss the alleged irregularities in the county elections.

Ms Ward first told Mr Hickman on November 13, the day after Maricopa’s vote count that sealed Mr Bidens’ victory in Arizona, that the President would likely call him. But the first call didn’t arrive until New Years Eve, when Mr Hickman said the White House operator dialed it while he was having dinner with his wife.

Mr Hickman said the switchboard operator left a voicemail message saying Mr Trump wished to speak to him and asked him to call back. He did not do it.

Four nights later, the White House switchboard operator called Mr. Hickman again, he said. By that time, Mr Hickman recalled, he had read a transcript of Mr Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State that Mr Trump lobbied for more votes in order to to undo his defeat in the state.

I had seen what had happened in Georgia and I was like, I don’t want to be part of this madness and the only way to get in is by calling the president back, Hickman said.

He sent the call to voicemail and did not return it because, he said, the county was in dispute over the election results at the time.

In November and December, Mr. Giuliani also called Mr. Hickman and the other three Republicans on the supervisory board, The Republic reported. That call to Mr. Hickman also went to his voicemail, he said, and he didn’t return it either.

Among those he consulted when considering returning Mr Trumps’ appeals, Mr Hickman said, was Thomas Liddy, the head of litigation for Maricopa County. Mr. Liddy is the son of G. Gordon Liddy, the key figure in the Watergate robbery.

History collides, Hickman said. The world is small.

Annie Karni contributed reporting.

