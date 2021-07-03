Government and PMLN oppose Prime Minister’s absence





ISLAMABAD: A new problem has arisen between the government led by the PTI and the opposition, as the latter questioned the non-participation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the closed meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, calling it pure non-seriousness and indifference.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called the briefing a good start and said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s non-attendance at the committee meeting once again proved he put his ego first. for the nation.

Bilawal tweeted that the parliamentary committee on national security was a good start for an important engagement on the development of the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for Pakistan. Our position is that the government must implement the 2012 National Security Council resolution, he demanded.

He also shared a copy of the resolution of the parliamentary committee on national security for the year 2012 during the term of the PPP. Bilawal also linked his previous tweet from June 28 in which he welcomed the decision of Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisers to call a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and said he would attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Imran Khan for not attending the closed-door meeting of the security committee.

The non-participation of prime ministers at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security sends a negative message, as the issue of national security is above politics, said PPP secretary general Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement. communicated.

Bukhari said the prime minister’s seriousness on the Afghanistan issue could be measured by his indifference to the meeting. He said the PPP was correct in assuming that by not attending the meeting the prime minister said he had nothing to do with foreign and domestic policy.

Should we consider that only the people concerned were invited to the National Security Committee and that the Prime Minister considered himself to be an irrelevant person? he inquired.

He said it was very unfortunate that there had been more important commitments for the prime minister than the meeting of the National Security Committee. Bukhari said the opposition parties were serious in attending the meeting.

He said the PPP has always sided with the state to ensure national security. The container policy on national security issues does not suit the prime minister, he said. He said the prime minister himself wanted to create hatred by pushing the opposition against the wall.

Relying on the Prime Minister’s defense, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Prime Minister did not attend the briefing to welcome opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prime minister was supposed to attend the national security meeting, but the leader of the opposition [Shehbaz Sharif] had indicated to the speaker that if [Prime Minister Imran Khan] came to the briefing, he would not attend, “Fawad said during an appearance on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan.

Responding to the information minister’s comments, PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said Fawad was lying. It’s a propaganda machine. He blatantly lied that Shehbaz Sharif blocked Imran Khan’s participation in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

The PML-N spokesperson asked how Shehbaz could refuse the request when the president invited him. “Please present any official document from Shehbaz or his office” rejecting the speaker’s request, she demanded.

“Did Imran Khan quit the National Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus meeting because of Shehbaz?” ” she asked. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the secretariat of the National Assembly said on Friday that the prime minister was still willing to attend the meeting of the parliamentary committee and that the only reason for his non-attendance was the reservations transmitted to the secretariat. of the Assembly by some opposition leaders.

In a statement, the spokesperson said media were reporting on the prime minister’s non-attendance [in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security] were factually incorrect.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Friday that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry should know that the prime minister was not a member of the parliamentary committee on national security.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the prime minister had already gone through the same briefing and agreed to it. He noted that the Prime Minister was the House leader and could attend any committee meeting. “I have no objection as to why the prime minister did not come. But his presence could have given a good message,” he said.

