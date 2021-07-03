Negative opinions on China reach record high in developed countries

Unfavorable views on China are hovering at record levels in developed world countries, latest study by Pew Research Study said.

The US-based research organization recently conducted a survey among the world’s 17 largest economies, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and North America, which yielded overwhelmingly negative and unfavorable views on the China. Of the 17 largest economies, 15 have a negative opinion of China, including Canada, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

About 76% of people polled in the United States said they viewed the most populous country in a negative light in February, up three percentage points from last year. The percentage of people with negative opinions about China was even higher in countries like Japan (88 percent), Sweden (80 percent), Australia (78 percent) and South Korea (77 percent) all countries that have had disputes with Beijing in recent months. Only Greece (42%) and Singapore (34%) have overwhelmingly favorable opinions towards China.

Source: Pew research study

As for other advanced countries, most of them have largely negative views on China, which have more or less remained the same since 2020.

The results were drawn from nationally representative surveys conducted between February 1 and May 26 of this year among 18,850 people in 17 advanced economies.

Majority of 17 audiences surveyed except one have little or no confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping

Out of all 17 people questioned, except for one, the majority say they have little or no confidence in Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. About eight in ten in the two North American countries do not trust the Chinese president. For Canadians and Americans, this is a significant increase from 2020.

Likewise, in European countries too, Xi Jinping is not a very sympathetic figure. At least seven in ten adults say they have no faith in Xi in all but one of the European countries surveyed. Whether Sweden, Belgium, UK, Italy and Germany, more than 70% expressed no confidencein the Chinese president.

Trust in Xi Jinping

Similarly in Asia-Pacific, respondents in Japan (86), South Korea (84), Australia (82), New Zealand (73) and Taiwan (68) have no confidence in the Chinese Premier. In Singapore, 70% of those questioned reaffirmed their confidence in Xi Jinping.

Confidence in Xi is tied to China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. With the initial cover-up and China’s reluctance to reveal full details of the pandemic early on, confidence in Beijing and its leader has been severely battered, which is reflected in the latest research study.

Most prefer close economic ties with the United States to China

When asked which country the United States or China would prefer to have economic ties with, about half or more of the 16 audiences surveyed preferred the United States. Canadians are most inclined to prefer ties with the United States over China, perhaps due to the proximity and growing strain of its relationship with China.

Even the Europeans surveyed overwhelmingly viewed the United States as a more important partner than China. More than 75 percent of Swedish respondents share this view, and more than two-thirds or more in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Italy agree with the view that the United States is a more important partner than China.

In Asia-Pacific, too, opinions on economic ties favor the United States. 8 out of 10 respondents in Japan and South Korea preferred ties with the United States to China. In Australia, which fell in Beijing’s crosshairs after demanding a fair investigation into the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, 59% of those questioned chose the United States compared to 31% who preferred China as an economic partner.

Most people think China doesn’t honor personal freedom

A large majority of people in the 17 countries surveyed said the Chinese government does not respect the personal freedoms of its people. This view was expressed by 90% or more of people in the United States, Australia, Sweden, South Korea and Japan. With the exception of two countries, the figure was over 80% in all other countries. The lowest figure was 60% for Singapore.

% of people who think China does not respect people’s freedom

The study found that the view that China does not respect the personal freedoms of its people is also at or close to historic level in most of the audiences polled. Even though in recent years the majority of people believe that China does not grant personal freedom, the share of people holding this belief has increased.

The Pew Research study also found that opinions about China’s treatment of its people and their views on China as a whole are closely related. In countries where more people think China does not respect its citizens, negative opinions about the country are also higher.