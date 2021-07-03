Trump attorney Michael Cohen files lawsuit against US for return to jail, delivers





Michael Cohen leaves the Manhattan District Attorneys Office on March 19, 2021 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer of ex-President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the US government for $ 20 million on the grounds that he was allegedly illegally returned to prison last year in retaliation for planning to write a book about Trump.

Cohen, in a notice of claim filed against the US Bureau of Prisons, accuses the government of false arrest, false imprisonment and wrongful forcible confinement.

Cohen, 54, says he suffered “emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of freedom” after being returned to federal prison in July 2020 just weeks after being released prematurely due to concerns about his risk of Covid-19.

Cohen’s attorneys are preparing a second complaint alleging that then Attorney General William Barr and BOP Director Michael Carvajal violated his First Amendment right to free speech by sending him back to jail.

The filing comes nearly a year after a Manhattan federal court judge, ordering Cohen’s release after more than two weeks, ruled Barr and Carvajal’s goal in sending Cohen back to jail “was retaliation in response to Cohen’s intention to exercise his First Amendment right to publish a book critical of the president and discuss the book on social media. “

The government has six months to respond to Cohen’s request. If he does not respond, he could file a complaint against the government and other defendants.

The Prisons Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen declined to comment on the matter.

His attorney, Jeffrey Levine, said in a statement: “Mr. Cohen was the personal attorney for the President of the United States and if he could be thrown in jail for wishing to write a book critical of the President’s imagination, we don’t have to go far before realizing that such unacceptable and unconstitutional conduct could be directed against any of us. ”

“This is not hyperbole and is not acceptable,” Levine said.

Levine told CNBC that Cohen made Freedom of Information Act requests for documents “leading to retaliation” against him, but “nothing significant was provided” by the government.

” The deposit [of a claim] … is the beginning of our quest to get the truth, “Levine said in an email.” It is the militarization of the Justice Department by the former president and his accomplice AG William Barr, as well as the hold accountable for their actions. “

Cohen, who has served Trump faithfully for years, pleaded guilty in 2018 to several federal crimes.

These included campaign finance violations related to secret money payments to women who said they had sex with Trump, lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and financial crimes. .

Cohen also became a harsh critic of Trump, cooperating with several investigations into the then president.

On Thursday, the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were taken to the Manhattan Supreme Court on charges related to a scheme to dodge taxes on executive compensation, including Weisselberg. Cohen aided the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation, which led to this lawsuit.

Cohen went to jail in early 2019 after being sentenced to three years behind bars. But he was put on leave in the spring of 2020 because he feared he might be particularly exposed to the coronavirus due to pre-existing health issues.

Shortly after his release, Cohen and his attorney were summoned to meet with federal probation officers in Manhattan on July 9 to discuss the terms of his house arrest, which he was serving in lieu of his prison term.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

That day, Cohen was arrested and returned to jail in Otisville, New York, after being reluctant on the condition that he did not publish a book, on Trump or anyone else, while serving the remainder of his sentence in house arrest.

“I have never seen such a clause, in 21 years as a judge and sentencing people,” Justice Alvin Hellerstein said at a hearing where Cohen’s lawyers demanded his release. “How can I deduce that it was retaliation?” “

Last year, the BOP said: “Any claim that the decision to return Michael Cohen to prison was retaliatory action is patently false.”

“While it is not uncommon for the BOP to impose certain restrictions on detainees’ contact with the media, Mr. Cohen’s refusal to agree to these conditions here played no role in the decision to remand him on remand. , nor does his intention to publish a book. “

