French judge charged with investigating sale of Rafale planes to India





A recent French media report accused the country’s authorities of failing to act on suspicions surrounding the deal.

A French judge has been charged with investigating the controversial sale of several billion dollars of Rafale fighter jets to India in 2016 on suspicion of “corruption”, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) said on Friday. The 7.8 billion euros ($ 9.3 billion) deal for 36 planes between the Indian government and French aircraft maker Dassault has long been mired in corruption allegations. The PNF initially refused to investigate the sale, prompting the French investigation site Mediapart accuse him and the French Anti-Corruption Agency of “burying” the suspicions surrounding the September 2016 agreement. In April, Mediapart claimed that “millions of euros in hidden commissions” were handed over to an intermediary who helped Dassault close the sale, “some of which … could have been bribed” to Indian officials. Dassault retorts that no fault has been reported in the group’s audits. After the reports, the French NGO Sherpa, which specializes in financial crime, filed an official complaint for “corruption” and “influence peddling” among other charges, which prompted an examining magistrate to be appointed to investigate on the case. Sherpa had already called for an investigation of the deal in 2018, but the PNF took no action. In this first complaint, the NGO denounced the fact that Dassault had chosen Reliance Group as an Indian partner, a conglomerate headed by billionaire Anil Ambani, close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dassult initially won a contract in 2012 to supply 126 jets to India and negotiated with Indian aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). By March 2015, those talks had almost come to an end, according to Dassault. But in April of the same year, after Prime Minister Modi paid an official visit to France, talks suddenly collapsed to everyone’s surprise. Reliance Group, which has no experience in aeronautics, replaced HAL and finalized a new contract for 36 jets. In January 2016, at the time of negotiations, Reliance had financed a film co-produced by Julie Gayet, the companion of François Hollande, then President of the Republic. Sherpa thinks this could constitute “influence peddling”. Hollande said there was no conflict of interest, saying France had no say over the identity of Dassault’s Indian partner. from France The world The newspaper also revealed that France in 2015 canceled a tax reassessment of 143.7 million euros targeting a French company owned by Reliance, while the deal was being negotiated.

