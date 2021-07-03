Making it easier for expats paying dividends, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for reaching the historic level of tax revenue of Rs4.732 billion in 2020-2021, exceeding the target of Rs4.691 billion and 18% of more than last year.

Prime Minister tweeted: I applaud RBF’s efforts to reach historic tax revenue of Rs 4.732 billion in 2020-2021 – surpassing the target of Rs 4.691 billion and 18% more than the year last. This performance reflects the strong economic recovery driven by the policies of our government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Friday on increasing foreign remittances. The prime minister called on relevant ministries to consider extending more incentives to overseas Pakistanis to attract maximum remittances.

Imran said overseas Pakistanis were an asset to the country, adding that the remittances they sent played an important role in the country’s economic stability. The Minister of Finance, Minister of Economic Affairs, Trade Advisor, Special Assistants for National Security, Revenue and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Imran said the government is determined to fully assist overseas Pakistanis and their families and stressed the need to develop a strategy to achieve the goals set for different sectors.

The meeting was informed that the National Remittance Loyalty program will soon be introduced to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and as part of this program a mobile app will be launched and more financial incentives will be given to them.

The program will be launched in cooperation with different departments including PIA, FBR, Nadra, State Life, OPF and Employees Old-Age Benefit Fund. He was informed that the Roshan Apna Ghar program will also be launched soon for overseas Pakistanis.

The Board of Investment informed the meeting that every possible effort is being made by the government to facilitate foreign investment in the country. The State Bank of Pakistan informed the meeting that the government’s policy of extending the incentives to overseas Pakistanis is yielding positive results.

The meeting was informed that around $ 1.561 billion had so far been received into the Roshan digital account over a short period of ten months and that there was a steady increase in entries. The Prime Minister also chaired a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development and was briefed on the Rawalpindi Business District Plan.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants Malik Amin Aslam, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of the New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers .

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Advisor Dr Salman Shah and Punjab Chief Secretary also participated via video link. The advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Salman Shah, informed the meeting that the project included the construction of a highway on both sides of Rawalpindi Nullah Leh, the clean-up of the nullah and the construction of a business district. on both sides.

Thanks to this project, it will be possible to protect the lives and property of citizens from the flood situation, it was said at the meeting. The project will be carried out under a public-private partnership model in which the government will only provide land.

The project assesses the multi-economic benefits of the proposed business district. The meeting was also briefed on legal changes, administrative structure and timeframes required for the project. The Chief Secretary of Punjab briefed the meeting on Gujranwala’s development plan.

The meeting was informed that 40 projects had been included in the provincial and federal development program of Gujranwala for the fiscal year 2021-22, including agriculture, industry, road construction and repair, protection of l environment, drinking water and sanitation.

Emphasizing the usefulness of both regimes, the prime minister said they would increase economic activities and directly benefit citizens. He said private sector experts should be consulted for the plan to be effective and for alternative plans to be developed to get the most out of the projects and priority should be given to abandoning government land.

He stressed that the objectives related to the projects should be completed on time. Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid called Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the budget and the steps being taken to make Gilgit-Baltistan an international tourist destination.

Separately, the central leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chief Organizing Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi and Central Secretary General and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kayani were among those who appealed to him.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Deputy Secretary General of Central PTI Sindh were also present at the meeting and a detailed discussion on the overall political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest took place.

