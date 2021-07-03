Morning Briefing of the Anadolu Agency – July 2, 2021





ISTANBUL The Anadolu agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey Turkey has administered more than 50.75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures. More than 35.15 million people have received their first doses while more than 15.25 million have been fully immunized, the health ministry said. It has also confirmed 5,288 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 462 symptomatic patients. The total number of cases in Turkey now exceeds 5.43 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,774 with 42 new deaths. A senior Turkish health adviser said the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which began to be administered in Turkey from Thursday for people 50 years of age or older as well as medical staff, is needed to re-stimulate the response of antibodies in the body. Austria has removed a number of countries, including Turkey, from its red list of countries with travel restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, announcing a new action plan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue to fight violence against women. Protesting a new Greek ruling, Turkey urged Athens to comply with rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) defending the freedoms of the local Turkish minority. Global COVID-19 Updates Almost 3.1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered worldwide so far, according to figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with the University of Oxford. The EU’s COVID digital certificate system has officially started. The document is intended to facilitate travel within the bloc by waiving other quarantine or testing requirements for those holding the pass. The COVAX establishment urged all government authorities to recognize as fully vaccinated all people receiving doses of COVID-19 deemed safe and effective by the World Health Organization (WHO). Foreign tourists coming to France from next week will have to pay for PCR and antigen tests to declare that they are not infected with COVID-19, a government spokesperson said. Kuwait has announced the resumption of flights with 12 countries after a one-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus cases in Africa are increasing rapidly, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreads more and more. South Africa has reported 21,584 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily figure in six months, health officials said, bringing the total number of cases to more than 1.9 million. Russia recorded a record number of daily coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, with 672 lives lost in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 135,886. Bangladesh has started administering doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to expatriate frontline workers. The decline in COVID-19 deaths seen in India over the past few days has ended as the daily death toll once again surpassed 1,000. Other global developments Search and rescue operations at a partially collapsed condominium have been halted over fears the rest of the building may collapse, officials said Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law forcing international tech giants to open offices in Russia. Bowing to growing opposition pressure following the deadly terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré sacked the defense and security ministers, local media reported. Copyright 2021 Anadolu Agency. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

