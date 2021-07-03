Indonesia To Receive Vaccine Donations From US Amid COVID Emergency | Coronavirus pandemic News

Four million doses of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine from the United States are heading to Indonesia, the US national security adviser has informed, as the country battles a record number of coronavirus infections and deaths who forced an emergency lockdown from Saturday.

On Friday, during a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped via the global COVAX vaccine sharing program as soon as possible, according to a White House statement.

Sullivan said the donation underscored the United States’ support for the Indonesian people as they fight an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The two officials also discussed U.S. plans to increase aid for Indonesia’s broader response efforts to COVID-19, the statement said.

Sullivan underscored the importance the Biden-Harris administration places on Indonesia, Southeast Asia and the broader end of the pandemic and pledged continued support and high-level engagement, according to the press release.

Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia.

The country has seen record new infections in eight of the past 12 days, including 25,830 new cases on Friday and a record 539 deaths.

In Jakarta province alone, Governor Anies Baswedan told a press conference on Friday that active cases had already reached 78,000, up from 27,000 in February.

Anies said if the trend continues, the number of active cases could reach 100,000 in a matter of days.

Since last year’s pandemic, Indonesia has reported a total of 2,228,938 cases and 59,534 deaths.

The rise in the number of new cases and deaths has prompted President Joko Widodo to urgently declare movement restrictions from Saturday on the island of Java and Bali. Containment is effective until July 20.

Concurrent vaccine diplomacy

Penny K Lukito, head of Indonesia’s Food and Medicines Agency, said earlier Friday that she was clearing the Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

Meanwhile, the country’s health minister also announced on Friday that Indonesia plans to vaccinate under-18s with the coronavirus mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the island of Java, home to about half of the country’s more than 270 million people, was where most outbreaks with the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 have occurred. The variant was first identified in India.

She was healthy, her pregnancy was normal, and suddenly she was gone. As Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, faces biggest surge in COVID-19, families say goodbye to loved ones in makeshift cemeteries https://t.co/BzjHgUfJP2 pic.twitter.com/TeNcxTwXZb Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 24, 2021

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is considered 84 percent effective, even with the Delta variant, after two doses, but only 34 percent effective with a single dose, according to a report from the US NBC Boston website.

Moderna also announced on Tuesday that its vaccine shows promise against the Delta variant, based on a study conducted on the blood serum of eight participants obtained a week after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The company said the vaccine was much more effective at producing antibodies against the Delta variant than against the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Indonesia has mainly relied on China’s Sinovac vaccine, but has sought to diversify its sources of supply.

Washington competes with Beijing to deepen its geopolitical influence through so-called vaccine diplomacy, although it has said it does not share vaccines to gain favors or concessions, but to save lives. and end the pandemic.

The Biden administration pledged last month to share an initial 80 million U.S.-made vaccines globally due to the disparity in immunization rates between advanced and developing countries.

It has already announced its intention to supply vaccines to other countries in Southeast Asia, such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea and Cambodia.

It also announced that it will purchase 500 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines for distribution to the African Union and 92 low and lower middle income countries.