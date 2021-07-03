India must support developing countries





At the recent G7 Outreach Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleaded for One Earth, One Health. It’s ironic because he passed out for a long time to ensure equal cost Covid-19 vaccines for the population of his country. But what explains his desperate attempt to portray India as close to the richest countries and to claim visible bonhomie with the right-wing leaders of the Western Hemisphere? This question is important since the Prime Minister was conspicuous by his absence at the summits of the Non-Aligned Movement. He only attended a virtual meeting of the NAM contact group, in 2020, after his government was criticized for human rights violations, failure to protect minorities, abolition of the article 370, the use of sedition laws, etc. The answer to this question is twofold. One stems from the Prime Minister’s demagoguery which drove his supporters to propel his unsustainable larger-than-life image. The second and most crucial reason lies in the global structural crisis of capitalism. The crisis is inherent in the nature of capitalism. Since the 1970s, monopoly capital has produced only nominal returns in advanced economies and this has been the main concern of the rich and their supporting ecosystems such as the IMF. In search of higher returns, capital investment in the developing world has increased. As a result, privatization and exploitation have accelerated and lives and livelihoods have become even more precarious. The crisis manifests itself in unemployment, poor wages and working conditions, lack of social security, etc. Anxiety among the working classes is used to attract them to the divisive rhetoric displayed by demagogues such as Modi and Brazils Jair Bolsonaro. The ideological recourse to the free market was an integral part of neoliberal doctrine. The lofty claims of globally integrated free markets from which prosperity would flow could hardly mask the increase in economic inequality over the past five decades, now quantified by economist Thomas Piketty. Alarming levels of concentration of wealth at the top and growing misery at the bottom are hallmarks of neoliberalism. The problem is particularly acute in developing countries which have become islands of relatively higher returns from monopoly capital in an otherwise uncertain free market. The Indian state under Modi has been more than happy to aid the capitalists as they rack up super profits. The moving movement of the interests of the Indian people behind the Western economies has not only increased economic hardship, but also reduced democracy. Access to public health, education, housing and employment has become elusive as the campaign to privatize PSUs, sell domestic assets, and weaken financial buffers like the RBI and LIC continue. Everything we see around us, illness and death, inflation, poverty, unemployment follow the same logic, which is the protection of capitalist interests. The inclination of Indian policy towards advanced capitalist economies is obviously detrimental to the rights and interests of the Indian working class and farmers. The subjugation of Indian interests to the United States in foreign affairs is increasingly pushing India to become an instrument and guarantor of American interests in the region, straining our relations with neighbors like China. and tried allies like Russia. The recent G7 meeting agreed on a Rebuild a Better World (B3W) plan to reduce Chinese influence and its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Even under a realistic prism, the G7 and G20 are not representative of the dynamic development of the world economy over the past decades. The closing of the economic divide between China and the United States has made the Western world uncomfortable as it is the first serious challenge to Western domination after the disintegration of the USSR. Provocations and trade wars bring the world closer to a new cold war. In this context, India should adopt an independent foreign policy and defend the concerns of the countries of the South instead of succumbing to the agenda of the United States and other Western powers. The writer is Secretary General, CPI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/india-should-stand-with-developing-countries-7386610/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos