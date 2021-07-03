Didi NYSE share price drops after China’s watchdog statement





A major regulator in China said friday he was investigating national ridesharing giant Didi Chuxing, just two days after his successful public debut on the US stock market. The Cyberspace Administration of China, an internet watchdog group, said it would review Didi’s cybersecurity risks in the interest of protecting the security of national data. He did not specify how long the exam would last, and Didi will not be able to register new users throughout it. Didi’s stock, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, fell more than 8% on Friday at noon in the wake of the news. Didi’s IPO was one of the biggest and most publicized of the year, starting Wednesday with a valuation of nearly $ 70 billion. However, its success has been tempered by concerns that it could face a crackdown from Chinese regulators, who have started targeting domestic internet titans over the past year. As of April, Didi was among nearly three dozen tech companies brought in by the government to reaffirm anti-monopoly rules and pledge to “put the nation first.” Now, it is possible that some of these fears will come true. Last month, Reuters reported that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation was investigating whether Didi had used anti-competitive practices, as part of a broad antitrust investigation covering major platforms, including Tencent and Alibaba. Amid current events, the specter of Jack Ma’s giant Ant Group looms; the financial services firm was set to raise $ 34 billion as the world’s largest IPO in October 2020, until Chinese President Xi Jinping personally scuttled the listing following Ma’s criticism of the regulation of the State, the the Wall Street newspaper reported. After several months in limbo, it was revealed earlier this year that Ant Group would be transformed into a financial holding company overseen by the central bank of China. “DiDi will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority during the review,” the company said when contacted for comment. “We plan to conduct a comprehensive review of cybersecurity risks and continually improve our cybersecurity systems and technological capabilities. “ It currently operates in 17 countries and has expressed its aspiration to become a “truly global“company. According to its most recent figures, more than 90% of its sales are made in China.

