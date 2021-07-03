Trump’s Hill allies could be trapped in Jan.6 probe as GOP prepares strategy





Yet Republicans also have their own plan that emerges once McCarthy names his picks: They want to focus on the steps President Nancy Pelosi took – or failed to take – to secure the Capitol that day, according to GOP sources familiar with the early discussions.

And that means Republican lawmakers who sought to overturn the Jan. 6 election results and were in frequent communication with the former president and his team – and potentially even Trump himself – could hear from the Democrat-led panel in the coming weeks.

“I think we need to have access to all available information,” Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the select committee, told CNN when asked if he would call GOP lawmakers. “And part of what we’re planning to do is hire some of the best people, who can help us access that kind of information. So if we need to get it on demand or by subpoena, I don’t. do not hesitate to do it Either. ”

Besides Trump and McCarthy, Democrats may also want to hear from Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump ally who spoke regularly to the then president as January 6 approaches; Representative Greg Pence from Indiana, who huddled with his brother, then Vice President Mike Pence, in a safe room as rioters entered the building; Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, who delivered a fiery speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6; and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who was contacted by Trump as the riot unfolded and after Pence was taken to a safe place.

Democrats also questioned whether first-year Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican from Colorado, coordinated with one of the rioters based on some of her tweets from that day – an accusation she vehemently denied . His office said it was too early to speculate on his cooperation with investigators, given the panel hasn’t even organized yet.

But Democrats have their own political risks to consider. With Republicans vowing to portray Democrats as supporters at all times, investigators may be reluctant to appear overzealous to bring in GOP lawmakers as witnesses or take any other action that could be seen as an attempt to club members of the party. opposite. McCarthy himself was criticized in 2015 for suggesting that a select committee on Benghazi injured Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, in the polls.

Republicans warn that the call from GOP lawmakers could trigger a tac-for-tat that would lead to calls for Pelosi’s testimony.

“As soon as you start calling members of the other party, you’re going to escalate exactly what my colleagues are concerned about,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Republican of North Dakota.

It is also highly likely that Republicans, especially some of the party’s hard-line supporters, are simply refusing to cooperate in efforts to uncover new details about Trump’s conduct and attitude on January 6 – a hallmark of the Trump era.

Yet at the same time, Democrats argue they want to follow the leads emerging from the investigation, and it can be difficult, if not impossible, to ignore the connection between Trump and GOP members. They could also seek testimony behind closed doors in some cases, which could help reduce the appearance of a public show if they grill fellow lawmakers or staff – or simply ask for a written testimony.

Representative Stephanie Murphy, a moderate Democrat in a Florida swing district who sits on the committee, told CNN on Friday that investigators should have a “full picture of what happened” when asked if they should. continue the testimony of members of Congress. And she pushed back against Republicans calling such a continuation of GOP testimony a political effort, arguing that her counterparts had tried to derail a bipartisan investigation from the start.

“I can’t change the way they are going to behave, but my commitment is to work on this in an apolitical way, much like I worked on counterterrorism issues when I was in the ministry of Defense, ”Murphy said.

When asked if they should hear from Trump himself, Murphy added, “I think we’re going to follow the facts where and to whom they lead.”

And Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Pelosi’s only Republican choice for the panel, has already speculated that McCarthy could be subpoenaed in any investigation. She continued to leave the door open to that possibility on Thursday.

“I think the committee will decide the parameters of the investigation,” Cheney told reporters, when asked whether McCarthy or Trump should testify. “And what I do know is that it will be thorough. It will be professional. It will be serious, and not – not partisan. I think this is something where we all have to come together to defend democracy.”

GOP strategy begins to take shape

The big question that remains is who McCarthy will select – and whether any of his five picks worked with the White House in an attempt to overturn the election results when Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. January 6th.

Pelosi this week made it clear that she could veto any GOP choice under the rules establishing the committee – and wouldn’t say whether she would block a Republican who voted to overturn the election results. Such a move, however, could give even more oxygen to the GOP-led attacks that Democrats operate on a partisan basis.

“We’ll see who they appoint,” Pelosi said.

Jordan – a conservative brand McCarthy sought out for previous high-profile assignments, including one during Trump’s first impeachment – is seen as an obvious choice for the select committee. But he could also be a valuable witness for Democrats trying to find out more about Trump’s actions.

It remains to be seen whether the Democrats try to call Jordan. The small panel, which only started this week, continues to recruit, while the House and Senate are expected to be out of session during the week of July 4.

But Republicans will almost certainly try to throw sand into the investigation gears, drawing inspiration from a playbook they’ve perfected during years of Congressional investigations into Trump. This includes rejecting requests for testimony or documents, with Republicans likely to reject such requests as politically motivated – something that would have been more difficult to do with an independent commission.

Democrats, however, might instead target Republicans who are seen as more likely to cooperate, such as Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. The Washington state lawmaker, who voted to impeach Trump, has already publicly reported on what McCarthy told him about his phone call with Trump on January 6.

“When McCarthy finally reached out to the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president first repeated the lie that it was antifa that had violated the Capitol,” said Herrera Beutler in a statement that became a focus of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial in February. McCarthy refuted that and told the president they were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you by the elections. “”

Much attention for Republicans will be on Pelosi herself, according to GOP sources. They will try to argue that she should have done more to secure Capitol Hill – and will try to blame Trump on the speaker. It remains to be seen whether they will succeed in asserting their point of view – or in blurring the lines.

“You know your strategy is desperate when even Ron Johnson has given it up,” said Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi, referring to the Wisconsin GOP senator’s past criticism of the speaker.

But Armstrong, McCarthy’s ally and North Dakota Republican, made it clear that trying to pursue GOP testimony could lead to a slippery slope.

“You also make it a lot harder if you (call a Republican) and then deny it if we want to talk to the speaker as well,” he added.

Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/02/politics/trump-republicans-january-6-probe/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos