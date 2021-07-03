Xi jinping warns of foreign aggression in Communist Party centenary speech – people’s world

Chinese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CCP on Thursday, July 1, 2021. | Li Xueren / Xinhua via AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping insisted the country will not bow to foreign interference yesterday in a defiant speech to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Any attempt to divide the Chinese People’s Party or to pit the people against the party is doomed to failure, he said at the ceremony in the capital, Beijing. Xi, who is also the CCP’s general secretary, said the Chinese nation is not an aggressor, in a message to those who are trying to stir up hostilities and start a new Cold War.

We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country and we never will, Xi said. We will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us. Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course, breaking their heads and spilling blood on a large wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese.

Xis’ live speech lasted around an hour, with the celebrations also including military jets performing flyovers and crowds cheering and singing patriotic songs. The founding of the CCP in 1921 has been described as landmark, with the party coming to power and establishing the People’s Republic of China following the 1949 revolution led by Mao Zedong. It has since lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty as China has grown from a backward feudal society to the world’s second-largest economy.

The 1979 decision under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping to embark on economic reform and open up to the outside world was highlighted by the Chinese president as the “crucial movement to make China what it is today.” hui ”. The reform program saw China move away from the highly centralized planned economy inherited from the Soviet experience and into a “socialist market economy” that combines planning and market forces as well as various forms of property.

Xi said the forces of socialism with Chinese characteristics are due to the fact that Marxism works and that the national rejuvenation of the country is a historical inevitability. Claiming that Marxism remains “the guiding ideology upon which our party and our country are founded,” Xi vowed that the CCP will continue to develop it according to changing conditions in China and around the world.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, under which parts of China, including Hong Kong and Macao, are administered with a high degree of autonomy. He also reaffirmed China’s steadfast commitment to reunification with Taiwan, which has been governed separately as the “Republic of China” since Chinese nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek fled there in 1949.

No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi said. There was no mention in his remarks of the Xinjiang region, the subject of frequent attacks by Western governments.

China is making confident strides towards the second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects, Xi said. A century ago, when it was founded, the Chinese Communist Party had just over 50 members. Today, with over 95 million members in a country of over 1.4 billion people, it is the largest ruling party in the world and enjoys enormous international influence, he said. he declares.

Today, the image that China presents to the world is that of a prosperous nation advancing with unstoppable momentum towards rejuvenation, he said.

This Morning Star story has been supplemented with additional information.

DONOR



