Former Trump lawyer Cohen alleges retaliation, seeks $ 20 million in damages from US government





Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, filed for $ 20 million in damages from the federal government on Friday, alleging that senior figures in the Trump administration retaliated against him by sending him back to jail after his leave last year.

Allegation says government officials committed “false arrest, false imprisonment, abuse of process, wrongful confinement and retaliation” against Cohen for, in large part, making critical statements about the former president and wrote a book about his time working for Trump.

“Mr. Cohen was the personal attorney for the President of the United States and if he could be thrown in jail for wanting to write a critical book on the President, his imagination would not need to run far before it realize that such unacceptable and unconstitutional conduct could be directed against any of us, “his lawyer, Jeffrey Levine, said in a statement.” This is not hyperbole and it is not is not acceptable. “

Levine also said Cohen plans to take legal action for violating his First Amendment rights, and that he will appoint former Attorney General Bill Barr and head of the Bureau of Prisons, Michael Carvajal.

Cohen’s book, titled Disloyal: A Memoir, was published in September 2020. In this book, Cohen alleged that Trump worked with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election and that Trump worked to move closer to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his coterie of corrupt billionaires, oligarchs, among other misdeeds, Trump has repeatedly and consistently denied any collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

Cohen, 54, also described fearing for his life after his decision to testify against Trump and said he believed the president wanted him dead. At one point, Cohen said, he considered committing suicide as death threats had come in the hundreds.

He has been described in the past as Trump’s “fixer”, but turned on his former boss, calling him a “crook” and “cheater” during dramatic testimony to Congress in 2019.

Cohen was released from federal prison in May 2020. He was serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to what a federal judge called a “real assortment” of criminal conduct, including making secret payments to women who said they had had affairs. with Trump, lying to Congress about the president’s trade relationship with Russia and failing to report millions of dollars in revenue.

Cohen was originally scheduled to be released from federal prison in Otisville, New York, in November 2021. He had served just over a year of his sentence when he was released earlier. But Cohen was returned to jail in July 2020 after refusing to sign a home containment agreement banning him from publishing a book or speaking to the media.

Cohen argued in his claim that his trip to meet with probation officers at Manhattan Federal Courthouse that day in July was a trap. Law enforcement officials have previously said that Cohen, who had been released from prison due to coronavirus concerns, refused to sign the agreement prohibiting him from interacting with the media or writing a book.

Cohen was presented with eight requirements for house arrest and angered at the media gag rule, his former lawyer and adviser Lanny Davis said at the time. Davis said Cohen was reluctant to sign because he had already completed his book in prison.

However, Cohen was later released in mid-July last year after a federal judge ordered him to be released, agreeing with Cohen’s lawyers that he was wrongly returned to prison after making public statements critical of Trump.

“Responsibility for these tyrannical, unconstitutional and retaliatory acts is necessary to uphold the intention of our ancestors for independence, democracy and the rule of law,” Cohen’s lawyer said in a statement.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dartunorro clark

