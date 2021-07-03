Hong Kong and Macau youth pledge to help rejuvenate





Young people from Hong Kong and Macau work at a business incubation center in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, April 17, 2021. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily]

Young people from Hong Kong and Macao said on Friday that the speech given by Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at the celebration of the CCP’s centenary, urged them to continue to capitalize on the strengths of the two regions. administrative to meet the needs of the country. Their remarks followed Xi’s appeal to the nation’s youth to “make it their mission to contribute to national rejuvenation,” as generation after generation of Chinese youth over the past 100 years who have dedicated their youth to the cause of the nation. CCP and the people and have remained in “the vanguard of the will to rejuvenate the nation.” Inspired by Xi’s overview of the CCP’s achievements in improving people’s livelihoods, Kwok Waikeung, lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Youth Power Association, called on Hong Kong patriots to take responsibility , to unite and advance the spirit of struggle for the well-being of the people. Kwok said the SAR should quickly deal with its thorny issues and contribute to the overall development of the country. Nixie Lam Lam, former district councilor and member of the United Nations Association of China, was in Beijing with a delegation of more than 70 people from Hong Kong to attend the centennial celebration. She said she was impressed with the achievements achieved through the concerted efforts of generations of Chinese over the past 100 years. Expressing her pride in attending the event, she said she looked forward to what the nation could achieve over the next 100 years through the efforts of the Chinese people, including those in Hong Kong. Chim Shing, vice chairman of the Hong Kong United Youth Association, said Xi’s speech not only served as an important guideline for young people in Hong Kong, but also gave direction to the education sectors, arts and media of the city, which have a great impact on the youth of the city. He envisioned that young people in Hong Kong could come into contact with more artistic and cultural content with correct values ​​such as law-abiding awareness and noble ideals, with the aim of helping them develop a sense of pride and trust as a Chinese people, like Xi expected. Across the Pearl River estuary, Macao Youth Volunteer Association chairman Pui Seng-in said Xi’s call to “learn from history” encouraged him to stay true to his original aspiration to serve the people. Pui said he would join more young volunteers from Macau to help develop the “one country, two systems” cause and build a great modern socialist country under the leadership of the CCP. Vong Keng-hei, Macau member of the All China Youth Federation, said he felt extremely proud when Xi announced that China had achieved the first centenary goal of “building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.” . He said that the CCP’s achievements over the past 100 years show that the Party has always been people-centered.

