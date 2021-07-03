Indonesia rolls out tougher restrictions as virus cases soar





Jakarta (AFP) Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown on Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections. Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls have been closed in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, two new daily records. The number of daily cases in Indonesia has more than quadrupled in less than a month. But the country’s official tally to date, which stands at 2.2 million cases and 59,534 deaths, is widely considered a severe undercount due to the low number of tests. The crisis has pushed Indonesia’s creaky healthcare system to the brink of collapse with makeshift tents pitched outside crowded medical facilities. Hospital corridors are teeming with sick people lying on stretchers, and infected patients have been turned away from hospitals unable to cope with the influx. The Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India and now found in at least 85 countries, was behind the recent wave and accounted for more than 80% of new cases in some regions, the ministry said. of Health. The strain is the most contagious of all the variants of Covid-19 identified to date. “(The surge) is mainly due to the Delta variant,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday. “It’s in all countries – no one is safe.” Experts had previously warned that millions of people traveling across the country at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May would trigger an explosion of cases. The new measures announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week are expected to last until July 20 in hopes of bringing daily infections below 10,000. Widodo, better known as Jokowi, had long resisted strict lockdowns seen in other virus-ravaged countries, saying they could contain Southeast Asia’s largest economy where millions of people live day by day. But all non-essential employees are now ordered to work from home, while classes will only take place online. The restrictions will also apply to the holiday island of Bali, hit by a recent spike in cases that has delayed plans to reopen to international tourists. Health experts have warned that the tougher measures may not be enough. The restrictions still allow often congested public transport to continue operating at reduced capacity, while domestic sea, air and bus travel will be available for people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “How to make physical distancing in public transport? Indonesian epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo said. “The government always puts the economy first by letting people move.” AFP 2021

