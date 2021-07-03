NAB calls Buzdar secretary over corruption case – Pakistan





LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opened an investigation against Chief Minister Usman Buzdars, the most trusted lieutenant in the Punjab bureaucracy, his principal secretary Tahir Khursheed and summoned him on July 8 over a question of income exceeding ways.

In a notice of meeting on Friday, the Lahore NAB asked Mr Khursheed to present the dossier of his inherited properties on July 8.

The NAB also asked him to provide full details of the movable and immovable property owned / acquired / bought / sold / disposed of by him and his family members.

Details of investment in shares / companies by you and your family members, bank accounts held by you and your family members, copies of pro formas asset declarations submitted by you to the department and copies of income tax returns and asset statements submitted to [Federal Bureau of Revenue] should be provided to the office, directed Mr. Khursheed’s anti-transplant watchdog.

He is also investigating another provincial bureaucrat, Punjab’s Secretary for Specialized Health and Medical Education, Nabil Awan, in a matter of income beyond his means.

Mr Awan had appeared twice before NAB Lahore last month to answer questions regarding ownership in his father’s name on Raiwind Road, alleged irregularities in Gujranwala Division billboards and his actions on the campus of the University of Sargodhas Faisalabad. The investigation is ongoing.

Khursheed was appointed principal secretary to the chief minister late last year by Mr Buzdar after serving in two other major departments of communications and works, and local government and community development.

Reportedly, CM Buzdar had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to let him appoint Khursheed, and the wish was granted. Khursheed had developed a good relationship with Buzdar during his assignment as commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, the CM’s home district during Shehbaz Sharif’s reign in Punjab.

After Khursheed’s appointment as the CM’s principal secretary, it was reported that Mr. Buzdar felt comfortable in his meetings with the bureaucracy with his man (Khursheed) around, a source in the government said. Punjab.

After Khursheed took office, the source said, a powerful group called the TK (Tahir Khursheed) group emerged and held all the top positions in the provincial bureaucracy.

Recently, the PML-N made serious allegations against Buzdar and Khursheed for minting money through the awarding of development work contracts and bureaucratic assignments and transfers. He called Khursheed a leader of Buzdar.

Reacting to the NAB’s advice in Khursheed, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari said on Friday that the PML-N’s allegations against Mr. Khursheed and his boss (Buzdar) were true true.

The Punjab’s ITP government served me legal advice for disclosing the corruption of Buzdar and Khursheeds in development contracts, transfers and assignments. Will the government of Punjab do the same and issue a similar notice to the NAB? she wondered.

The PML-N leader further said not only TK, but that there was also a visible increase in Usman Buzdar’s assets about which the Election Commission had issued an opinion to him. Other stories of corruption of the big guns of the PTI will be highlighted in the coming days. The PML-N has already faced false liability. Now the time has come to expose the real thieves, she noted.

When contacted, Mr Khursheed said: This is just the verification of the complaint that the NAB has given me notice of.

Special assistance to CM of Punjab for information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Mr Khursheed would appear before the NAB to defend himself.

In addition, in a statement released Friday, CM Buzdar said: People want strict accountability for the corrupt and the elimination of corruption. They want the looters to become a symbol of disgrace because they have suffered irreparable losses for the country. The raiders will not escape their logical end.

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

