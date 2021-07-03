Supreme Court upholds Trump’s ‘big lie’ in Arizona voting decision





The leader of a Latin American civil rights group denounced the Supreme Court ruling on two restrictive Arizona voting laws, saying they were based on Donald Trump’s “big lie.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld laws of 2016, 6-3, which experts say make it harder for people of color to challenge voting laws.

Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the ruling clearly shows that the High Court is woefully out of touch with social and historical reality, especially with regard to the experiences of minorities who continue to face daily depredations. fundamental rights in our country.

MALDEF led the fight to extend the 1965 Voting Rights Act to Mexican Americans and other Latinos.

Judge Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion, accepted the legitimacy of concerns about electoral fraud by people ineligible to vote or that voters are being intimidated or coerced, Saenz said in a statement released Thursday by the group.

“We should all be troubled that two-thirds of our judges would accept, without any apparent doubt, legislative intentions that are more anchored in Donald Trump’s big lie than in any demonstrable social science measure of truth.” , did he declare.

The tribunal “lives in a world of right-wing sentences rather than the real world of lived experience,” he said.

Saenz also noted that the ruling affected laws emanating from Arizona, “a strongly and increasingly Latino state whose presidential vote has been fodder to reckless challengers in Congress who acted despite a dangerous and unprecedented insurrection attempt on January 6 “.

The murderous attack and destruction of the Capitol was carried out in part by white supremacist groups and was allegedly encouraged by then-President Donald Trump. This followed objections from Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, and Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to the Arizona vote count, where improving Latino turnout helped Democrats win the vote. presidential race for the first time in about a quarter of a century. .

One of the 2016 laws central to the ruling makes it a felony for anyone other than voters, their families or their caregivers to drop or deliver their mail-in ballots. The other allows election officials to throw away ballots cast in the wrong constituency, even by accident.

Evidence of significant voter fraud is simply non-existent, Saenz said.

What we have seen is the growing participation of Arizona Latinos in the vote, despite decades and decades of attempts to suppress their participation, he said.

He said his group called on leaders, including judicial leaders, to reject even “the implicit acquiescence to the false and damaging narrative that calls into question the legitimacy of a dramatically increasing Latin American vote in the United States.” .

Alito said in his opinion that while laws may have a different impact on minority voters, this difference does not mean that access to the vote is not equally open or does not give everyone an equal chance to vote.

“Another obstacle for people to vote”

The law limiting who can cast or deliver a mail-in ballot, which was in effect for the 2020 election, hit Latino and other groups who helped increase Latino voter turnout by going door-to-door to talk to people who don’t vote regularly or have never voted.

Community groups like Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, have attracted many young Latinos to work as volunteers for the Door-to-Door, which also includes Latino voter registration.

In Arizona, about 1.2 million eligible voters were Latino, and represented about a quarter of the state’s eligible voters in 2020.

The groups have mobilized Latino voters for about a decade. They were spurred in part by the racist and anti-immigrant policies of Joe Arpaio, the former Maricopa County sheriff, and by SB 1070, which allowed law enforcement to racially profile Latinos.

In addition to providing potential voters with information on political issues, community groups offer rides to polling stations, organize mobilization events that draw inspiration from Latino culture and leadership, and help Latinos overcome challenges. obstacles that prevent or prevent them from voting.

Arizona is not a city where traditionally every house has a mailbox. Sometimes in the neighborhoods, you have to go up a kilometer to be able to drop off outgoing mail. Again, this is another barrier for people to vote, said Tomas Robles, co-executive director of LUCHA, the progressive group that mobilizes Latino voters.

He said that once voters have made their choice, LUCHA workers drop their sealed and signed ballots at the mailbox or at an election office or other office.

This has led to an increase in turnout among older Latinos and other Latinos, and in response to this, Republicans have coined a term called “ballot harvesting,” playing on fears when there isn’t. had no evidence. They have yet to show any evidence of electoral fraud, ”he said.

When the law prohibiting groups from offering ballot delivery services was debated in the Arizona legislature, GOP lawmakers could not provide evidence of fraud, azcentral.com reported to the time.

But GOP lawmakers have said that while there is no evidence of fraud, people believe fraud does occur and that it erodes confidence in the integrity of voting systems.

Robles said the success of his group’s work and that of others led to the law.

The reason they passed these laws (2016) was an increase in voter turnout in 2012 and increased voter turnout in 2013, he said.

These are all lies invented by a party that is losing its grip on the state due to demographic change, because Latinos are building political power and because they (the GOP) can no longer control them. chambers and legislature at will. rich, he said.

For example, he said, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation this year that will make it harder for people who don’t vote regularly to get a mail-in ballot.

To be on the list for such ballots, Arizona residents must have voted by mail in the past two election cycles or they will be removed from the list. They will receive a notice from the election officials and will have 90 days to respond before their dismissal.

Robles noted that Republicans created the permanent early voting list because too many seniors were struggling to line up. But now that people of color and young people are using the list and helping their families vote, they see it as detrimental to their overall vision for the state.

Arizona was second behind Texas in the number of closed polling stations since a Supreme Court ruling gutted the voting rights law, according to a 2019 report from the Leadership Conference Education Fund. The group found that Arizona had closed 302 polling stations after the 2013 Supreme Court ruling.

Arizona has decided to allow people to vote at any polling center, rather than assigning ridings, but some counties continue to use riding assignments.

“You have to adapt”

Closing constituencies opens voters to confusion and errors. The 9th United States Court of Appeals found that Arizona changes voting locations more often in minority communities and that the rates of rejected votes cast in the wrong constituency were much higher in Arizona than in other states. , reported the Washington Post.

Robles said maintaining and improving Latin American participation in the shadow of Thursday’s decision and the latest voting restrictions will require a much longer engagement effort. Mobilization will have to start even earlier for the next elections and require larger investments, he said.

What we need to do now is to adapt to the fact that we cannot depend on the Supreme Court to rule fairly, he said. We must continue to be diligent in involving voters in what is happening in the state and what is happening in elections and preparing them.

He added that Democrats need to pay much more attention to Latino voters.

We need to do better to speak to both the men and women whose number one priority is the economy, and I think President Biden did not do a good job during the campaign, but there were enough Latinos who couldn’t stand Trump’s rhetoric. to eclipse Latinos walking away from the party, Robles said.

Saenz said the court fights are not over and warned lawmakers should not view the Supreme Court’s ruling as providing freedom of movement to suppress minority voters.

