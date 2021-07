Minister Jokowi prays and offers condolences Rachmawati has passed away

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – A number of ministers in the president’s office Joko Widodo also cried the departure Rachmawati Soekarnoputri who died after testing positive Covid-19on Saturday (3/7). The Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, through his official account on social networks, expressed his condolences and prayed for the family left by Rachmawati. “Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi rojiun. Died in Rahmatullah Mrs. Rachmawati Soekarnoputri. God willing, Husnul Khotimah, the record of his good deeds is accepted by Allah SWT, and sincerity is given to the family and relatives who remain”, a Yaqut tweeted. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno also expressed condolences and said Indonesia lost the best girl in the country at that time. “Innalillahi wainnailaihi ro’jiun. We are in mourning again. Indonesia has just lost the figure of the best girl in the country, Mrs. Rachmawati Soekarnoputri, the daughter of our first president, Ir. Soekarno,” Sandiaga wrote on Twitter . “Thank you for all the services you have rendered to this Nation. We will never forget your tireless fighting spirit.” These condolences flowed after Gerindra’s DPP Vice President Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said Rachmawati breathed his last at 6:45 am WIB at Army Central Hospital (RSPAD). ” Sad news. Innaillahi wa innaillaihi rojiun. On July 3, 2021, around 6:45 am WIB, Ms. Rachmawati Soekarnoputri died at RSPAD, ”said Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. “We, the great family of the Gerindra party, feel a deep loss. We ask all Indonesians to pray for the late Husnul Khatimah and to ask forgiveness for any mistakes.” Gerindra Party faction Commission VI member Andre Rosiade later confirmed that owner Diah Pramana Rachmawati Soekarno’s full name died after testing positive for Covid-19. Based on the information he received some time ago, Rachmawati’s CT (Cycle Threshold) level was 22.8 with 83% saturation. “(Cause of death) Covid-19,” he said CNNIndonesia.com. The full name owner Diah Pramana Rachmawati Soekarno was born on September 27, 1950. This daughter of the Indonesian publisher is the chairman of the trustees of the Bung Karno Education Foundation, as well as the founder of Bung Karno University with several other digits. In politics, Rachmawati also founded his own party, the Pioneer Party, and did not join his sister, Megawati Soekarnoputri, in the PDI-P. However, the party did not qualify electoral threshold. Rachmawati then joined the Nasdem party in 2013. She was chair of the advisory board, but did not last long. In August 2014, the Central Governing Council (DPP) of the NasDem party abolished the post because it viewed Rachmawati as incompatible. After leaving Nasdem, Rachmawati joined the Gerindra party and was appointed vice president for ideology in April 2015. In September 2020, he was appointed Vice Chairman of the Gerindra Party Advisory Board and was directly under the post of General Chairman Prabowo Subianto. (honey)







