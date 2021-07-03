Files show pressure from Trump and his allies on Arizona officials | WJHL





PHOENIX (AP) Newly released files show top Republicans in greater Arizona County dodged calls from Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as the then president sought to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the main battlefield states.

The recordings, including voicemails and texts, shed light on another state where Trump, his lawyers and others have launched a behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign on Republican officials overseeing the election. Days before Congress certified Biden’s victory on January 6, Trump urged Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory there.

Trump attempted to reach Clint Hickman, then chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, on January 3, shortly before midnight in Washington and hours after Trump’s call was announced with Raffensperger.

Hello sir. This is the White House operator I was calling to let you know that presidents are available to take your call if you are free, the White House operator said in a voicemail message. If you could call us back, sir, that would be great. You are having a good evening.

Hickman told The Arizona Republic, which first received the Maricopa County records, that he did not return the phone call. He said he assumed Trump would try to pressure him to change election results or discuss election plots like he had done with Raffensperger.

I’m not going to record a president, so I’m not going to talk to a president. I didn’t want to have a very blunt call home on a Sunday night, ”Hickman told Republic.

Hickman and the rest of the Supervisory Board, which is Republicans controlled 4-1, have aggressively defended the vote count in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix and 60% of Arizona voters. They maintained that the result was not affected by fraud or irregularities.

Republicans in the state Senate used their subpoena power to gain control of the 2.1 million ballots and the machines that counted them. A company run by a Trump supporter who shared outlandish conspiracy theories is overseeing an audit for the Senate GOP.

The most aggressive pressure came from Arizona Republican Party President Kelli Ward, who tried to convince Republicans on the board to question the election results, even as officials attempted to push back. to inspire trust. At one point, she texted Hickman, “We need you to stop the count.

She tried to convince Hickman and supervisors Steve Chucri and Bill Gates to call Trump’s lawyer Sidney Powell, who has filed lawsuits across the country alleging election conspiracies. The lawsuits were all dismissed.

In early November 20, when council was due to certify the Maricopa County election results, Ward texted Gates: Can we speak today now that the trial is over? There are so many anomalies that need to be judged. I know the Republican board of directors doesn’t want to be remembered which entity led the charge to certify a fraudulent election.

After sending information alleging fraud and shortly before the board of directors voted to accept the election results, she texted him. Looks like your Repub colleagues are throwing in the towel. Very sad. And not American.

She texted Chucri, “Looks like you’re playing for the wrong team and people will remember that. BAD team.

The files also include voicemail messages from Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani trying to reach several of the GOP supervisors. Chucri met Giuliani while in Phoenix to spread Trump’s baseless fraud theories.

If you have a chance, could you give me a call, please, Giuliani said in a message to Gates. I have a few things I would like to discuss with you. Maybe we can fix this thing. You know, I really think it’s a shame that Republicans are both in this kind of situation. And I think there may be a right way to solve this problem for everyone.

